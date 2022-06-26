ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

POLICE: Man holes up in home with illegal firearm

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

Alexander Kuhn (Courtesy: MVPD)

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — On June 24 around 2:00 p.m., Mt. Vernon Police Department says officers responded to the 700 block of South 20th Street to a report of an armed man in a home. Police learned that 20-year-old Alexander J. Kuhn had threatened the victim with a gun and came into the home.

According to police, multiple law agencies arrived and received a search warrant for the residence. Officials say investigation revealed at least one illegal firearm was inside the home, so the Mt. Vernon Police Department / Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High Risk Team was activated.

EPD arrest man for outstanding warrant and drugs

Authorities repeatedly asked Kuhn to exit the home, but he refused, police say. A summary of the incident states that the High Risk Team found Kuhn hiding in a crawl space after entering the home.

Detectives say they found an AK-47 type weapon, a drum magazine for the AK-47 and additional ammunition inside the residence. Kuhn was transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of Resisting / Obstructing Arrest, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. His bond is to be set.

(Courtesy: Mount Vernon Police Department)
