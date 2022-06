40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are dog friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for dogs to join their human hikers.

For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond trail and the mountain trails. Easy to do both in a morning.” Paths are not always well suited for a dog but western Massachusetts has a plethora of options ranging in length, duration, and spanning in difficulty.

Here is a list of local trails available to owners and their dogs :

Trail Name Location Trail Length Estimated Hike Time Mount Tom Traverse Holyoke 3.4mi 1hr40min Bear Hole Reservoir Road Loop Watershed Land Park 2.6mi 56min Mount Tom via New England Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 3.9mi 2hr9min T. bagg, NeT/MM and Keystone Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 5.2mi 2hr46min Bray Lake Loop Trail Rice Nature Preserve Trails Mount Holyoke Range State Park 1.9mi 50 min Goat Peak Lookout Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 1.5mi 42min T Bagg Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 1.4mi 50min Southwick Rail Trail Westfield 6.6mi 2hr1m Manhan rail trail: Millpond to East Northampton 4.8mi 1hr27min Grace A. Robson Sanctuary Trail Westfield 3mi 1hr39min Westfield River Trail Robinson State Park 5.6mi 2hr6min Chumbawumba and Bear Hole Reservation Watershed Land Park 7mi 2hr41min Mount Marcy Trail Wilbraham 1.5mi 49min MA NET: Section 5 Holyoke 4.3mi 2hr5min Small Waterfall Trail Robinson State Park 2.9mi 1hr3min Rice Nature Preserve Trails Rice Nature Preserve 3mi 1hr 43min Chesterfield Gorge Chesterfield Peaked Mt. Monson 2mi 1hr4min Goat Rock Trail Hampden Memorial Park 2.6 mi 1hr23min Roller Coaster Loop Trail from Batchler Street Mount Holyoke Range State Park 3.0mi 1hr 10min Bear Mountain Mount Holyoke Range State Park 1.1mi 49min Mount Hitchcock, Summit House Mount Holyoke Range State Park 13.5mi 6h28min Mount Norwottuck Mount Holyoke Range State Park 2.3mi 1hr25min Mount Holyoke Summit Skinner State Park 1.9 mi 1h12min Summit House via Taylor’s Notch Trail Skinner State Park 2.2mi 1hr23min Rattlesnake Knob via M and M trail (White) Mount Holyoke Range State Park 3.9mi 2hr22min Rock House Reservation Trail Rock House Reservation 2.1mi 55min Buffumville Lake Loop Charlton 6.7mi 2hr6min Contant Brook Reservoir Monson 3.3mi 1hr7min Manhan Rail Trail: Ferry to Southampton Easthampton 5mi 1hr31min Dufrense Loop Trail Granby 2mi 45min Robinson State Park Extended Loop Robinson State Park 10.2mi 3h44min Dinosaur Footprints Trail Holyoke .2mi 4min Chicopee Paved Trail Chicopee Memorial State Park 2.6mi 57min Alton’s Way, White Cedar, Coleman Cove McDonald Nature Preserve 4.4mi 1hr20min Thayer Brook Conservation Area Thayer Brook Conservation Area 2.5mi 1hr2min Cold Spring Trail Herman Covey Wildlife Management Area 2.7mi 1h7min Koala Trail Loop Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area 4.2mi 1hr38min Keystone Extension Loop via Quarry Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 1.5mi 33min Facing Rock and High Hill Loop Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area 8.3mi 3hr21min Jefferson Peak Loop via Bridle Road Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area 3.4mi 1hr16min MA MET: Section 3 West Springfield 3.2mi 1h22min Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Westfield 6.1mi 1hr52min Twelve Mile Brook Recreation Trail Twelve Mile Brook Conservation Area 1.9mi 42min Flynt Quarry Trail Monson 2.1mi 57min Crane Hill Loop Twelve Mile Brook Conservation Area 2mi 1hr1min Facing Rock Loop Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area 7.2mi 2h43min Universal Access, Kay Bee, Keystone Mount Tom State Reservation 3.8mi 1hr49min Oakland Trail Walk Wilbraham 1.1mi 22min Little Tom Mountain via Woodland Trail Mount Tom State Reservation 1.3mi 37min Mount Vision Loop Hampden 1.7mi 1hr4min Fountain Park Trail Fountain Park 1.7mi 32min Thayer Brook Easy Loop Thayer Brook Conservation Area .5mi 12min Tekoa WMA and Westfield Reservoir Trail Tekoa Mountain Wildlife Management Area 4.4mi 2h9min

Photo Credit: Aubree Carr

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Photo Credit: Kayleigh Thomas

Some of these trails have water, making them great for dogs. The most important piece to remember about hiking with a dog, each trail is in nature, making it a healthy hobby for both parties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.