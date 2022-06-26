ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park with FOX8’s Charles Ewing moved to Greensboro Cultural Center

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park’s event this Sunday has been moved due to weather concerns.

Originally scheduled to take place at LeBaurer Park on 208 North Davie Street, the event will now take place at the Greensboro Cultural Center on 200 North Davie Street.

FOX8’s Charles Ewing will be hosting the event which will begin at 6:00 p.m. and can also be watched live on Creative Greensboro | Facebook .

