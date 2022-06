FTR aren’t the only ones that walked through the “Forbidden Door” to win a title. According to a video from the official UpUpDownDown Twitter, Shayna Baszler apparently crossed some kind of portal to wrest the UpUpDownDown Championship from the clutches of The Shelty Slayer (Mia Yim). Clad in sunglasses and out of breath, Baszler returned the title to UpUpDownDown host Austin Creed with the caveat being that she gain entry to the upcoming tournament to crown a new UpUpDownDown Champion.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO