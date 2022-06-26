ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Warren Sapp Sounds Off On Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp recently revealed what he'd heard about Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the legendary defensive lineman, the workout was a "disaster." “I heard...

thespun.com

Comments / 297

I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

Kaepernick, just live off the settlement you received from the NFL. Start your own business. The NFL really doesn't want you back.

Reply(42)
176
I Am Telling You The Truth
3d ago

What makes you think these people will give you another chance after paying you almost a 10 million dollar settlement? Usually, you are not wanted or rehired after causing trouble for the company

Reply(9)
60
Stu Miller
3d ago

When you lose your starting job to Blaine Gabbert, you have no business trying to come back 5 years later...

Reply(9)
119
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green for Blasting Him Over Admission He Prayed for a LeBron Injury

Kendrick Perkins has responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury. In a post shared to Twitter, Perkins directly addressed Green’s recent criticism that also saw him call the former NBA star a “c**n,” and question why he would ever admit to wishing for such a thing. “Take that to the grave, my man,” Green said in a new episode of his podcast.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Vladtv
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Browns Speculation

Could Baker Mayfield have just a few more games in a Cleveland Browns uniform left in him? As unlikely as it sounds, one NFL analyst believes it's actually his golden ticket out of Cleveland. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus tweeted on Sunday that while Baker may loathe the idea...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Photo

Kurt Busch got to be a part of something special over the weekend. Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Denny Hamlin got to be in a photo with NBA all-time great Michael Jordan right next to a car. The car looks like it's for Jordan's 23XI Racing team. NASCAR fans had some...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports. "His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at...
NORWALK, CA
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Injury News

There's been a lot of speculation about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's health heading into the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo got shoulder surgery early in the offseason. But according to NFL insider Mike Giardi, Garoppolo's shoulder is "feeling good" right now. He is expected to start throwing the football in the next few weeks.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, fans have learned quite a bit about Tom Brady's diet - whether they want to or not. He infamously doesn't eat strawberries or any number of other sweets, natural or not. One part of his diet that had fans concerned about Brady's psyche was his penchant for eating avocado ice cream.
NFL
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Historic Signing

WWE has been making more and more signings from the world of mixed martial arts. But their latest signing is a history making one as well. On Wednesday, WWE signed Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda to a contract. In doing so, Loureda also becomes the first woman of Cuban-American descent to sign with the company.
WWE
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Former Star NFL Linebacker Luke Kuechly Lands New Job

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has landed a new job with the team. Kuechly is set to join the team's radio broadcast for seven games during the fall. Kuechly will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, sideline reporter Kristen Balboni, and one of Jake Delhomme or Jordan Gross. Six...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
558K+
Followers
66K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy