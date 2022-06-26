Nonprofit Feed The Mass holds luau to share message of 'empowering people through food'

Canby's Independence Day celebration returns in full force this year and will have plenty to delight visitorsCanby's Independence Day celebration is back. After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the City of Canby has made it official, the celebration will return on Monday, July 4. The long-established event will return to Wait Park in downtown Canby and feature a parade, car show, street fair full of food and beverage merchants, arts and craft retailers, family-friendly beer garden, and live music. "I am thrilled for the return of the Canby Independence Day Celebration," Mayor Brian Hodson said. "After what has...
