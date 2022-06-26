ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nonprofit Feed The Mass holds luau to share message of 'empowering people through food'

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time in two years, more bellies are full thanks to efforts from 'Feed the Mass,' a local organization focused on fighting food insecurity and cooking education...

katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at The Big Float

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular summer event is getting ready to make a splash for the last time on the Portland waterfront. The Big Float is celebrating is 10th and last year on the Willamette River. The “last blast” will happen on Sunday, July 10, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Fire At Vancouver Homeless Camp Spreads

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A fire that started in a large homeless camp spread quickly to trees and trash on Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 say the blaze near the Highway 99 and Interstate 5 interchange was stubborn to put out. One camper was injured in...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Oregon Zoo hosting live music, educational fun with ‘Zoo Nights’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is hosting a perfect way to enjoy the magical Portland summer nights while surrounded by lush gardens and wildlife!. Zoo Nights will be taking place from mid-June through mid-August. During the series, the zoo will offer live music on the lawn, keeper talks and educational fun for kids and adults every other Friday. Food carts, as well as beer and wine for adults, will be available.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
KATU.com

Irving Park light pole falls, injures boy and nanny

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is finally having some sun after months of rain. And while people were out at Irving Park in Northeast Portland enjoying it, "All of a sudden, there’s this huge crash," said Debbie Frank, a witness. A light pole fell down after police say someone...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Summer of Sound Celebrates Portland’s Black Jazz and Soul Legacy, Elders

Portland’s jazz and soul scenes are rarely held up next to genre Meccas like Memphis or Chicago. As musician Charlie Brown III argues, it’s not for lack of talent. “There’s so much music history rooted in so many places, like in Memphis and Chicago,” Brown told The Skanner. “In Portland there’s kind of a lack of that, and with my generation, there’s not a lot of talk about what the Portland music scene was like, and what was being played.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Nonprofit Organization#Cooking#Educational Alliance#Charity#Hammer Stitch Brewing#Feed The Mass
KGW

Man killed at homeless resource center in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a man at a homeless resource center in Tigard on Sunday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, Tigard police reported. A suspect, 26-year-old Harrison Douglas-Myles McBride, was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, as well as other charges for unrelated probation violations.
TIGARD, OR
Canby Herald

Canby plans rocking July 4 fun

Canby's Independence Day celebration returns in full force this year and will have plenty to delight visitorsCanby's Independence Day celebration is back. After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the City of Canby has made it official, the celebration will return on Monday, July 4. The long-established event will return to Wait Park in downtown Canby and feature a parade, car show, street fair full of food and beverage merchants, arts and craft retailers, family-friendly beer garden, and live music. "I am thrilled for the return of the Canby Independence Day Celebration," Mayor Brian Hodson said. "After what has...
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

No AC? Here are some tips to keep your home cool

With excessive heat returning to the Pacific Northwest nearly one year exactly after a record-shattering heat dome left dozens dead in the Portland metro area, officials say it’s important to do everything you can to keep your house cool.
KATU.com

Missing Portland swimmer identified, not located after new searches

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The swimmer who went missing Sunday, June 26, while attempting to help another swimmer, has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Kevin McDowell of Portland, reportedly jumped into the Columbia River from a boat to help a struggling swimmer, but did not resurface. On Monday, June...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy