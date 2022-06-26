ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Will Handle Taboo V.C. Andrews Subject Matter

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Lifetime is going back into the attic. Flowers in the Attic , that is. After producing four TV movies based on V.C. Andrews ’ taboo novels, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is the prequel. Based on the book Garden of Shadows , by Andrews’ ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, The Origin will show how young Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) married into the twisted Foxworth family.

Alans Boden and Kelsey Grammer | Lifetime

Expect more taboo themes, the likes of which the Flowers in the Attic series already explored. Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Executive Producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman spoke on a Television Critics Association panel on Feb. 2 about how the new series would handle such themes. Flowers in the Attic: The Origin premieres July 9 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Taboo was not the primary focus of ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

The original novel, Flowers in the Attic , is a doozy. Not only does Olivia ultimately lock children in the attic, but the children grow up and become intimate. While child abuse and incest have been inherent in this franchise from the beginning, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin focuses on Olivia’s marriage to Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons) .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-8RrdgP5rxk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: 9 Lifetime Movies Based on Shocking True Stories

“We didn’t go about it thinking too much about that, to be honest,” Sciarrotta said of the series’ taboo themes. “I knew we had this character.”

Lifetime audiences know what to expect from ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin also comes after four previous movies. Those four didn’t shy away from the source material. Most of the audience for Flowers in the Attic: The Origin have already watched the first four, so they shouldn’t be surprised by the dark and twisted themes at this point.

RELATED: ‘Dirty Little Secret’ Star Lizzie Boys Watched ‘Hoarders’ to Prepare for Her New Lifetime Movie

“Lifetime has such a breadth and wealth of experience telling such a large sort of swatch of women’s stories and specifically V.C. Andrews,” Urman said. “You understand when you’re coming in. And so I think part of it is really that this is the right place for it, the Lifetime audience, although a lot of, I think, are familiar with V.C. Andrews’ work, and then for the others that aren’t, they’re going to understand why this is a Lifetime limited event. And I think that helps as well.”

The V.C. Andrews series so far

The first four books and movies in the series were Flowers in the Attic, Petals on the Wind, If There Be Thorns and Seeds of Yesterday . Olivia is in the first two, played by Ellen Burstyn in the Lifetime movies.

In Garden of Shadows and Flowers in the Attic: The Origin , young Olivia marries Malcolm. While living at Foxworth Hall, Olivia discovers the obsession, abuse and manipulation in the Foxworth family. Malcolm remains obsessed with his own mother, and if the series goes there like the other movies did, the book presents some doozies.

RELATED: ‘Buried In Barstow’: Angie Harmon’s New Lifetime Movie Is Getting a Sequel

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Like Midsomer Murders? You'll love this: Quirky cases, glorious scenery – as McDonald & Dodds returns, its stars reveal its magic formula

Despite declaring in the very first episode of McDonald & Dodds in 2020 that she’d only be in Bath for two years, ambitious former Met cop DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) is still there. Which means the West Country’s favourite crime-busting duo are back in one of Britain’s prettiest cities to hunt more killers in a third series.
TV SERIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jemima Rooper
Person
Max Irons
Person
Andrew Neiderman
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Angie Harmon
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Jennie Snyder Urman
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V C Andrews#Flowers In The Attic#Origin
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Meet Rock 'n' Roll Superstar Elvis Presley's Grandchildren Today

It’s no secret that being related to a megastar comes with its share of perks. Aside from sharing DNA with someone the world admires, family members of musicians and entertainers are able to create careers of their own. After all, Blue Ivy, daughter of Queen Beyoncé, is one of the youngest Grammy Award winners. So, it comes as no surprise that fans are ready to take a deep dive into rock 'n’ roll superstar Elvis’s family life.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Regina King's Fashion Evolution

Regina King has been on our radar since she was making googly eyes at Calvin on 227. She brings such authenticity and accessibility to every performance it makes us feel like we know her and care about the actress like she was our homegirl. King plays every role with charm, grace, and wit so it’s no surprise her name is often included during nomination season. King is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for her role in the western The Harder They Fall. Let’s take a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments as we get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

125K+
Followers
106K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy