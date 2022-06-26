Special Weather Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, West Bay, Southport, Recota Beach, Vicksburg and Bayhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO