Expectations persist that John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon will be traded sooner than later

The expectations persists that both John Collins and Malcolm Brogdon will be dealt sooner rather than later.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Report: Knicks, Wizards most likely trade partners for Pacers’ Brogdon nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/rep… – 5:00 PM

If the Mavs think they’re losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks, I think they should engage the Pacers+Knicks on a 3-way deal to land Malcolm Brogdon.

The Knicks need to use another FRP to clear space for Brunson. If you’re Dallas, why not do an S&T and redirect that pick to Indy? – 10:31 PM

New podcast with @Logan Murdock with seven lingering questions following the NBA Draft on Brunson, the Spurs, Ayton, Gobert, John Collins, Wolves, Bulls, and the Durant-Irving situation.

🗣 Deandre Ayton’s future

🗣 Best spots for John Collins

🗣 Should the Bulls go all-in on Rudy Gobert?

'The Void':

I asked Landry Fields where the organization stands with John Collins and how they view him long term.

“We have him under contract for a long time. He’s been a great player for us. He’s done great things for us. We’re excited about John Collins.” – 12:44 AM

“I’ve always compared him to Malcolm Brogdon. “Just the big guard.” — Duke assistant Chris Carrawell to our @BrendanRMarks

What the Timberwolves are getting in Wendell Moore Jr.

theathletic.com/3375065/2022/0… – 10:43 PM

Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).

The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM

Source: Hearing it’s “likely” John Collins remains with Atlanta past tonight. – 9:00 PM

With Pacers drafting Mathurin, their backcourt is even more crowded – with Hailburton, Duarte, Buddy Heild and Brogdon alsoin the mix… have to think they move Brogdon before the start of the season – 8:48 PM

Not easy to find a “guy” in 2nd round. Here are some of the best over the last decade:

Nikola Jokic, 41st (2014)

Draymond Green, 35th (2012)

Khris Middleton, 39th (2012)

Jalen Brunson, 33rd (2018)

Malcolm Brogdon, 36th (2016)

Dillon Brooks, 45th in (2017) – 4:51 PM

Should New York ultimately fall short in its efforts to lure Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks, Malcolm Brogdon is widely expected to be the Knicks’ next point guard target this offseason, sources told B/R, not the splashier headline name that is Kyrie Irving. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

As possible destinations go, the New York Knicks are working to clear salary-cap space, preparing to recruit Dallas Mavericks free-agent guard Jalen Brunson, sources say. He wanted a four-year, $55 million extension last offseason, but the Mavericks never made an offer, sources say. Because of the risk of losing Brunson for nothing to the Knicks, where his former agent, Leon Rose, is the president of basketball operations, and his father, Rick, is a newly hired assistant coach, it could take nearly a max contract for the Mavericks to keep him. If the Knicks fail to acquire Brunson in free agency and lose out on a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, they would probably take a look at the possibility of Kyrie Irving — if he was still available. -via ESPN / June 22, 2022

Evan Sidery: The Kings will decide on the clock what offer they accept for Jaden Ivey at No. 4, per @wojespn . Woj also mentions Malcolm Brogdon should be on the move before the draft begins. -via Twitter / June 22, 2022

Clutch Points: The Spurs & Hawks continue to have discussions regarding a larger deal centered around Dejounte Murray and John Collins 👀 (via @Jake Fischer) pic.twitter.com/6EMeOsNha6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 26, 2022

It’s obvious that the Hawks view one of their pathways to getting better as trading Collins. Everyone expects it. “He’s done in Atlanta,” a source close to Collins said. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2022

Jake Fischer on John Collins: The Spurs definitely are doing intel on John, like, I know that they’re calling around asking about him. -via Spotify / June 25, 2022