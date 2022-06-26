ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Florida’s new loud music law goes into effect in July

By Staci DaSilva
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5Bzf_0gMjkda700

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Loud music could soon land Florida drivers with a ticket and a $114 fine as a new loud noise statute goes into effect in July.

Some drivers aren’t happy about it.

“I don’t like that. That’s not cool at all. It’s like, you could be driving around having fun, playing the music loud with the windows down and could be fined for that. That’s not cool,” said Jayden Yawn of Lakeland.

“You’re gonna fine me for having fun?” asked Jaiden Pumarejo, of Lakeland.

“To me, it looks like a money grab,” said Jerome Douglas.

Rick Dubose sees it differently, though. He believes the law is “perfect.”

“It can also distract from emergency equipment going by. You can’t hear the sirens because you’re having to listen to the ‘thump, thump’ or the high bass and everything,” he said.

The “loud music” law goes into effect July 1. It prohibits sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical sound-making devices or instruments from within the motor vehicle that is “plainly audible” from at least 25 feet away.

The Bartow Police Department posted about the new law on Facebook , saying: “Here is your warning!” The department vows to strictly enforce the law.

“We would rather not write the citation. However, we do have the ability to write a non-moving violation in the state of Florida which is [a] $114 citation,” said Bartow Police Capt. William Stevens.

Capt. Stevens says the focus will be on educating the public once the law goes into effect. It will give officers another avenue to initiate a traffic stop, which could lead to further examination of the driver, passengers and vehicle.

“Just like any other Florida state statute, it just gives another opportunity for an officer to attempt to or see if they can identify any other identifiers that would allow them to continue on with any criminal investigation,” said Capt. Stevens.

You can stay ahead of all breaking and local news across the Gulf Coast . To get the latest news from Mobile , Baldwin County and Pensacola , download the WKRG News 5 News App and be sure to turn on push alerts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 203

Melissa Robinson
3d ago

Thank goodness! I’m so incredibly sick and tired of hearing and feeling other people’s music a half of a mile ahead of their actual location!

Reply(3)
35
Keith Thomas
3d ago

oh thank you thank you thank youmy wife has heart problems. I've had to confront this loud music. everytime a "renter" moves in ,I confront politely. now this law is awesome

Reply(28)
35
jjjch702
2d ago

I wish they would enforce the noise on mufflers. There is no rhyme nor reason why they have to blast their cars down the street at ear shattering noise. That is not cool and is disturbing the peace.

Reply(5)
17
Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Sand Cranes Helping Baby Alligator Get to a Pond Has People in Awe

You'd think at this point there would be nothing to shock us that comes from Florida, but boy are we wrong. It was another typical Florida day out on the golf course. For most golfers, the only thing that stands in the way of the hole is sand traps and water. But as it turns out, golfers in Florida must be cautious of the wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Law#Loud Music#Florida State#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bartow#Bartow Police Capt
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

The Biggest “Water Gun War” Happened In Tampa Over The Weekend

Shout out to Tom G for creating this “Peace in the streets” water gun war! The peaceful and fun event took place on Saturday at Palm River Park. Tom G who is a popular rapper from the Tampa Bay Area created the event to honor the late rapper Trouble who recently died. Trouble was the original creator of the water gun wars and use to do it every year in the city of Atlanta. “Guns down, water guns up” is the main objective of the event. Tampa showed unity this weekend, because there were many people who came out and there was no violence. Adults, kids and even the Tampa police can be seen in videos having fun while participating in the water gun wars. Below is the flyer for the event and a series of hilarious water war videos.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the whole country. However, there is so much more than these popular and usually very crowded places. For those of you who are looking for more affordable places in Florida, I have put together a list of four amazing but quite affordable places that are perfect for a weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Cops Search For Missing Endangered Florida Woman

Florida police are calling for the public's help in locating a missing woman they say is in danger due to multiple health conditions. Officers from the MSCO say 51-year-old Angela Ullery hasn't been seen or heard from in 5 days. The last reported sighting of the woman was back on Thursday, 6-23. Neighbors say they saw her at Robin’s Apartments in the 2300 block of 1st Street East.
ocala-news.com

Ocala restaurant among Yelp’s top 100 in Florida

A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
OCALA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida’s Gatorland highlights capybaras, world’s largest rodents, in new encounter

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Gatorland may be known for its reptiles, but giant rodents will take center stage in the wildlife park’s newest attraction. According to WFTV, the Orange County park, dubbed the “Alligator Capital of the World,” said its guide-led Capybara Encounter offers guests an up-close look at capybaras Ben and Jerry. The pair live on Flamingo Island with waterfowl, turtles and – of course – flamingos.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man accused of molesting teen on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy