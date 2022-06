PHILADELPHIA, PA — PCH Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. PCH Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

