John Wall buyout getting more likely with Lakers, Heat, Clippers interested

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Yet rumbles have finally begun to circulate about John Wall resurfacing as an active player next season. This week marked the first time in some time that I heard serious murmurs about Wall successfully negotiating a buyout with the Rockets after his season on the sidelines — provided Houston remains unable to find a trade partner on a Wall deal.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

John Wall buyout with Rockets reportedly increasingly likely; Clippers, Heat, Lakers interested nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/joh…7:24 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

John Wall rumors: Former All-Star may be willing to negotiate buyout with Rockets, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/john-…5:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

If Bradley Beal re-signs with the Wizards, I think Kristaps Porzingis will be the best scorer he’s ever played with in D.C. John Wall would be the best offensive player (+passing), but Porzingis is the best combo of volume & efficiency the Wiz have had since Beal was drafted. – 1:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – What’s next for Rockets? John Wall, Eric Gordon on agenda after draft ift.tt/zilRsk28:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2010, the NBA Draft was held in New York, N.Y. The top five picks:

1. John Wall, WAS

2. Evan Turner, PHI

3. Derrick Favors, NJN

4. Wesley Johnson, MIN

5. DeMarcus Cousins, SAC

Other notables:

9. Gordon Hayward, UTA

10. Paul George, IND pic.twitter.com/LGSACxDhPF2:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Wizards lottery picks since 2010:

John Wall

Jan Vesely

Bradley Beal

Otto Porter Jr.

Rui Hachimura

Deni Avdija

Johnny Davis pic.twitter.com/r4Ccew29PS9:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think the funniest thing about Kyrie possibly taking the TPMLE to join the Lakers is that Westbrook would still be there.

Do they John Wall him at that point? Do they give up picks to move him? Just play him 15 MPG?

I still don’t think Kyrie is coming but this fascinates me. – 7:41 PM

It is still unclear, with Wall presumed to be essentially untradeable when he’s due $47.4 million next season, how much of that salary he would have to surrender in buyout talks to convince the Rockets to let him become a free agent. The latest Wall-related scuttle does, however, suggest that a pathway for the sides to get there is at last materializing. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022

Interest in Wall from the Clippers and Heat, if he can finally make his way onto the open market, has been mentioned for months. I’ve likewise been advised that the Lakers — resistant as they remain to trading Russell Westbrook to Houston for Wall by attaching draft capital as a sweetener for the Rockets — would consider Wall as a candidate for the roster if he is suddenly available via the buyout market. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022

Shams Charania: Houston Rockets’ John Wall’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has informed the organization that the guard exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 21, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

