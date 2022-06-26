Adirondack Middle School students of the month

William G. Lehmann, 87, of Deerfield, passed away on June 24, 2022, at home, with his loving family at his side. He was born, November 30, 1934, in Utica, NY, the son of Lawrence A. and Ruth A. Philo Lehmann. Bill was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, and furthered his education at Utica College. On November 10, 1956, he married Joan E. Gwilt, the love of his life, in St. John’s Church, Utica. Bill was devoted to Joan, and lovingly cared for her during her extended illness. They shared a blessed union of 56 years until she passed away on June 16, 2012. Mr. Lehmann has been continually employed with Pacemaker Steel and Piping Co., Utica, for the past 68 years, beginning his career there in 1954.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO