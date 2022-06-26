ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adirondack Middle School students of the month

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE — The following students from the Adirondack Middle School were selected...

Graduates cite close bond at Madison ceremony

MADISON — The graduates of the Madison Central School Class of 2022’s tight-knit group of students got ready for a big step toward the future, all while remembering the connections they made along the way. Valedictorian Anna McNamara said preparing for graduation brought her a new perspective, likening...
MADISON, NY
Clark earns master’s degree; accepts teaching position

Anna Jane Clark, of Rome, has been awarded a master’s degree of education in literacy, language and leadership, from the State University of New York at Fredonia. Clark, the daughter of Bill and Sally Fontana Clark, 1607 Roser Terrace, has accepted a sixth grade teaching position at Gowanda Middle School.
ROME, NY
Herkimer BOCES honors CTE Class of 2022

HERKIMER — More than 180 local students were recently recognized for completing their Career and Technical Education programs at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES. During the closing comments, Herkimer BOCES Technical Education Principal Zane Mahar spoke about the importance of partnerships – such as among Herkimer BOCES, Herkimer College and local businesses and also among students, their teachers and their families.
HERKIMER, NY
New Hartford grads look forward to future

NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Senior High School Class of 2022 looked forward to their future and all that comes with it before a packed crowd at the Stanley Theatre in Utica. With friends, family, and classmates in attendance, graduate Francesca Azzarito spoke at the commencement ceremony. She...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Dozens receive Utica Dollars for Scholars awards

UTICA — Dozens of local students had their dreams of college receive a boost from the Utica Dollars for Scholars program. The Utica Dollars for Scholars chapter was established in 1994 and celebrated local Class of 2022 awards recipients from Thomas R. Proctor High School, Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School and New Hartford Senior High School at a recent ceremony.
UTICA, NY
Driver’s ed classes offered

ONEIDA — The Holy Cross Academy, 4020 Barrington Road, will offer driver education classes, beginning on Tuesday, July 5, with an initial meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the school. Students have the option of taking live virtual theory classes only and driving with a parent for a cost of $175, or both driving and virtual theory classes for $525. Students must complete 24 hours of each to receive certification.
ONEIDA, NY
Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library to mark new chapter

SHERRILL — For nearly a quarter-century, Mary Kay Junglen has been a fixture of the Sherrill-Kenwood Library, 543 Sherrill Road, helping the community access a host of services, materials and programs, including spending the past seven years as the library manager. Now, Junglen said, it is time for the...
SHERRILL, NY
Hamilton College professor awarded research grant

CLINTON — Hamilton College Associate Professor of Chemistry Max Majireck has been awarded a major research grant from the National Science Foundation for approximately $247,000 to develop new types of reagents, materials that are used in chemical reactions that can include the synthesis of pharmaceuticals. Based on prior discoveries...
Old Forge Library summer program begins July 7

OLD FORGE — ”Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Old Forge Library. The annual program, based on the classic summer camp experience, is a cornerstone of library programming, library officials say. The program will run from...
OLD FORGE, NY
William G. Lehmann

William G. Lehmann, 87, of Deerfield, passed away on June 24, 2022, at home, with his loving family at his side. He was born, November 30, 1934, in Utica, NY, the son of Lawrence A. and Ruth A. Philo Lehmann. Bill was a graduate of Utica Catholic Academy, and furthered his education at Utica College. On November 10, 1956, he married Joan E. Gwilt, the love of his life, in St. John’s Church, Utica. Bill was devoted to Joan, and lovingly cared for her during her extended illness. They shared a blessed union of 56 years until she passed away on June 16, 2012. Mr. Lehmann has been continually employed with Pacemaker Steel and Piping Co., Utica, for the past 68 years, beginning his career there in 1954.
UTICA, NY
Holland Patent man receives degree

MARCY — Justin Savoy, of Holland Patent, has received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics with a minor in actuarial mathematics from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute. Savoy, the son of Denese Savoy and Doug Savoy, has accepted a position as an analyst in data...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
MVCC announces new hires, promotions and title changes

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College has announced the following new appointments, employee title changes, and promotions as approved by the Board of Trustees:. • Salina Billins has transitioned to director of opportunity programs and will provide leadership for the overall administration of MVCC’s Educational Opportunity Program and the Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program grant, including supervision, budget management, grant requirement compliance, and program assessment. Billins has been with MVCC since 2012 in a variety of capacities, beginning as a GEAR UP Academic Specialist, Completion Coach, GEAR UP Coordinator, and most recently as Director of the EOP. She also is a Leadership Co-Facilitator for MVCC’s Center for Leadership Excellence’s Neighborhoods Rising series.
UTICA, NY
Buttenschon helps bring Latino clergy, EMS leaders together

UTICA — Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, hosted a meeting between a group of chaplains who minister to primarily Latino congregations and representatives of the emergency services departments in Utica. “As a public safety leader, I know firsthand how important clear communication is between emergency services departments and the...
UTICA, NY
Jennifer L. King

Jennifer L. King, 53, of Rome, passed away on June 22, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born on February 11, 1969, in Rome, N.Y. A daughter of the late Leo Converse and Ruth King. Jennifer was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, Class of 1987 and she was a long term employee of Mazzaferro’s Meat & Deli of Rome. Jennifer was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Rome.
ROME, NY
Photo contest to return for Canalfest

ROME — Rome Rotary Club has announced the return of its annual photography contest, to be held in the Boathouse at Bellamy Harbor Park during Canalfest ’22 starting Friday, Aug. 5. The show will open at 5 p.m., and will run throughout the Canalfest festivities. Entry fees are...
ROME, NY
John C. Sawicki

John C. Sawicki, 67, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born in Rome on April 2, 1955, a son of the late Stanley and Helen (Zacharicz) Sawicki. He was a 1973 graduate of Rome Catholic High School and attended SUNY-Oneonta. John was a Certified...
ROME, NY
Petal power brings hundreds to Herb and Flower Festival

WHITESTOWN — Cold temperatures and cloudy skies didn’t keep attendees — by the hundreds — away from the recent Herb and Flower Festival. Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County master gardener volunteers reported almost 800 guests who came to the event. The festival took place at the...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: June 19 – June 25

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, June 21, when it approved resolutions having to do with improving the shoreline canal at Davis Standard. Full story here. Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports...

