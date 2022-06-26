Expectation growing that PJ Tucker signs with 76ers

Numerous rival teams, meanwhile, say with even more conviction now than they did last week — when I first it reported on Wednesday — that they expect PJ Tucker to land in Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. If Pat Riley’s Heat can find a way now to re-sign Tucker, they will definitely surprise some people.

Tom Moore: #NBA source: The #Sixers “aren’t trading to trim salary to use on non-taxpayer MLE,” which means potential free agent forward PJ Tucker almost surely won’t become a 76er. -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / June 24, 2022

The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022

The Sixers’ forthcoming strong pursuit of P.J. Tucker, league sources say, has the strong backing of star center Joel Embiid. I reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is regarded as the league’s clear favorite to sign Tucker if the 37-year-old is indeed leaving Miami this summer after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season to opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022