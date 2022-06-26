ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Expectation growing that PJ Tucker signs with 76ers

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7J7H_0gMjkNeb00

Numerous rival teams, meanwhile, say with even more conviction now than they did last week — when I first it reported on Wednesday — that they expect PJ Tucker to land in Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. If Pat Riley’s Heat can find a way now to re-sign Tucker, they will definitely surprise some people.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

By helping Hapoel Holon (@HapoelHolonBC) climb to the @WinnerLeague throne, Chris Johnson (@cmj_4) felt some strong PJ Tucker vibes.

The former NBA player recounts to BasketNews all the ins & outs of a season to remember 🟣

basketnews.com/news-174030-ch…2:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Jovic to Miami is interesting with PJ Tucker, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris all free agents – 10:48 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, a 2-part Sixers draft day guide:

Thoughts and cap considerations on the Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker rumors: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…

Thoughts on a dozen or so draft prospects who could be in play at 23: dailysix.com/sixers-2022-dr…6:57 PM

Tom Moore: #NBA source: The #Sixers “aren’t trading to trim salary to use on non-taxpayer MLE,” which means potential free agent forward PJ Tucker almost surely won’t become a 76er. -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / June 24, 2022

The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player. -via LibertyBallers.com / June 23, 2022

The Sixers’ forthcoming strong pursuit of P.J. Tucker, league sources say, has the strong backing of star center Joel Embiid. I reported Wednesday that Philadelphia is regarded as the league’s clear favorite to sign Tucker if the 37-year-old is indeed leaving Miami this summer after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Heat for next season to opt for free agency. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 23, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kyrie Irving

After a tumultuous season that went from NBA title favorites to being swept in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are ready for a divorce. According to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie has been granted permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other NBA teams. The move comes amid reports that the Nets are unwilling to sign Kyrie to a new contract with any significant guarantees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Eric Gordon
Larry Brown Sports

76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Basketnews#Sixers#Mle
NBC Sports

Report: Nets prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets appear to be on the verge of a total implosion. Just a few months after having a roster featuring a superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets are facing the real possibility of losing all three. Harden was traded to the Philadelphia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery refutes Keegan Murray’s low ceiling label

Many saw Iowa forward Keegan Murray as the high-floor, low-ceiling type of prospect. Just don’t let Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery hear that, though. “Anybody who would bring that up is not worth listening to because they clearly don’t know anything about the game,” McCaffery said in a recent interview with Locked on Kings. McCaffery didn’t mince words one bit defending his former star against anyone that would downplay Murray’s potential. “It’s as idiotic of a statement as I’ve ever heard. Clearly, you are making a statement about who you are talking about. Because, if you do your homework, you would...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Drummond should be free agent target for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a savvy move in the 2021 offseason when they brought in two-time All-Star Andre Drummond on a veteran’s minimum deal. The move prompted some head-scratching at the time due to his past beef with Joel Embiid. However, Drummond and Embiid played nice, and Drummond was easily the best backup big man the big fellahas had in his time in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NBC Sports

So did the Sixers actually make a move for Irving trade?

Kyrie Irving opted in to a lucrative player option with the Nets on Tuesday after days of speculation about his future in Brooklyn, which sparked emergency meetings around the league about what they would be willing to move in order to land the All-Star guard. The last we heard, from...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Executives 'Expect' P.J. Tucker to Land in Philly

Late last week, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey reunited with a former draft pick of his as he sent Danny Green and the 2022 23rd overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for the veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton. Now, Morey is working on another reunion from his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy