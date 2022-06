Bianca Belair would love the chance to prove she's the baddEST of WWE, regardless of gender. Bianca Belair has had a run on the main roster some talents can only dream of. She has captured both the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, successfully won a Royal Rumble match and an Elimination Chamber, and, as of this writing, she's the only woman to have ever been victorious in a one-on-one main event of WrestleMania.

