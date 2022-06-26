ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Houston intends to pick up option

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Rockets intend to exercise the $1.9 million team option on Tate's contract, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Warriors rumors: Kevin Durant reunion unlikely; Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II top free-agent priorities

Fresh off winning the 2022 NBA championship, their fourth in the last eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors head into the opening of free agency (set for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET) focused mainly on retaining their own players. Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, all of whom played real roles in the title run, are unrestricted free agents. Looney, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, is the team's top priority, followed by Payton.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

NBA contract extensions: LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic among 50 candidates to sign in offseason

June 30 marks the official beginning of the NBA offseason, but it's not all about free agency. There will be trades, and there will be contract extensions, and some of the trades will be because of contract extensions that do not come to pass. If you want to be prepared for the deals that might go down, you need to know which players can sign these extensions.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield addresses possible return to Browns if Deshaun Watson is suspended for 2022 season

All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Spurs kick off Victor Wembanyama derby by making the sort of trade they should've with Kawhi Leonard

It's hard not to be slightly underwhelmed by San Antonio's return for Dejounte Murray at first. Charlotte's 2023 first-round pick is so heavily protected it might only ever convey as second-rounders. Unprotected control over Atlanta's first-round picks from 2025-2027 looks a bit more enticing until you realize how young their team is. Those will be Trae Young's age 26-28 seasons. Murray will be 30 when the last pick changes hands.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Headed to Washington via trade

Barton was traded to the Wizards from the Nuggets on Wednesday, along with Monte Morris, in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Nuggets are looking to duck the luxury tax line to begin the 2022-23 season, so it looks as though Barton is...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae'sean Tate
Person
Jabari Smith
CBS Sports

Lions' Romeo Okwara: Not expected back until mid-season

Defensive line coach Todd Wash said that Okwara (Achilles) is expected to be ready in the middle of the season, Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press reports. A mid-season return would be more than a month past the anniversary of Okwara's surgery to repair a torn Achilles. While it has seemed possible that it wouldn't take that long for the 27-year-old to return to game shape, it does not sound as if the Lions' coaching staff will be rushing him back on the field. It thus seems possible that Okwara will spend both training camp and the first part of the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Meanwhile, look for Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris to take on large, early-season roles at defensive end.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Long Island to fire coach Derek Kellogg, hire G League Ignite director Rod Strickland to lead Sharks

Long Island University is firing coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons and replacing him with G League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland, according to 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Strickland is a native of the Bronx and former 1988 first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks. He worked as an assistant at South Florida from 2014 to 2017 before helping spearhead Ignite in its early stages over the past three years.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Nba Draft#Houston Chronicle
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Team option picked up

The Pistons exercised Diallo's (finger) $5.2 million team option for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo will be making the same salary for the second year in a row after inking a one-year, $5.2 million deal with Detroit last August. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is a well-below-average shooter (27.7 percent career three-point shooter, 63.4 percent free-throw shooter), he rebounds well for his size and excels at converting in the paint. Assuming that he's now made a full recovery from the sprained left finger that sidelined him for the Pistons' final 16 games of the 2021-22 season, Diallo should have a consistent role on Detroit's second unit to begin the upcoming campaign.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Posts steal in win

Harris went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies. Harris singled in the last run of the game in the seventh inning and added a steal, his second in the last three contests. The rookie outfielder is 6-for-16 (.375) across his last four games, putting his slash line at .327/.351/.509 in 114 plate appearances overall. He's added four steals, three home runs, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored through his first 30 major-league games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from college basketball's 2022 transfer portal cycle: Illinois, Miami land potential stars

Nearly all of college basketball's major offseason transfer action is complete after another whirlwind year in which more than 1,700 Division I players entered the portal. We've been tracking the mayhem for the last several months through the top 25 individual transfers, but now it's time to figure out who the winners and losers were from a team perspective.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Cam Williams to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A coveted wide receiver from the Class of 2024 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. That's when Cam Williams will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Williams is considered a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 111 overall prospect in the class by the 247Sports Composite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
NOTRE DAME, IN
CBS Sports

Rockets' John Wall: Trade or buyout could be coming

Wall and the Rockets will meet this week to discuss a potential trade or contract buyout, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. As expected, Wall opted into his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but as an expiring contract he's not much easier to trade or buy out than he was last season, which he ended up sitting out entirely. For Wall, the easier path to finding a new team is likely a buyout, though the Rockets would obviously prefer to find a trade partner in order to ease at least a portion of the financial burden. Per Iko, "a breakup between Wall and the franchise is gaining momentum," so the hope is that a resolution can be reached prior to the start of free agency on the evening of Thursday, June 30. When Wall last played -- 40 games for Houston in 2020-21 -- he averaged 20.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting to go with 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest. The No. 1 overall pick in 2010 turns 32 in September, but he's missed the entirety of two of the last three seasons due to a combination of injuries and the contract situation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Who can spend the most in NBA free agency? Knicks, Pistons among five teams with highest cap space this summer

We're inching closer to the start of free agency (June 30, 6 p.m. ET), and while there aren't a ton of star names set to hit the open market, that doesn't mean things won't get crazy. With the Mavericks and Knicks fighting over Jalen Brunson's services, Bradley Beal's looming decision to finally leave Washington or stay committed to the only franchise he's ever played for and whatever happens next in Brooklyn, there's plenty to keep an eye on when free agency begins.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy