Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Sean Poppen: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Poppen was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. The right-hander has a...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

MLB world upset about missed call in Aaron Judge at-bat

In his at-bat in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out. One of the strikes caused something of an uproar. Judge offered at the first and third strike of the at-bat against Frankie Montas. So, there was no...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves after HBP

DeJong exited Wednesday's game with Triple-A Memphis after being hit by a pitch on the hand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. DeJong has been at Memphis since being demoted May 10, and he has a .219/.264/.475 slash line with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 39 games. He should be considered day-to-day since the specifics of the injury remain unclear.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Questionable for training camp

Ellis (pelvis) is making improvement during his rehab but remains questionable for the start of training camp, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Ellis played only four games last year due to ongoing issues with the injury, and he remains in the middle of a long rehab process. Barring setbacks, the defenseman isn't expected to be sidelined too long to begin the year. Once he's ready to play, Ellis will likely command a top-four role.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

James Harden contract: 76ers star declines $47.3M option for 2022-23, reportedly will sign new deal with team

James Harden will be continuing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. On Wednesday, the veteran guard opted out of his $47.3 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but he's expected to sign a new contract with the Sixers once free agency begins, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. By opting out of his player option, Harden gives the Sixers more financial flexibility to help improve the rest of the roster this summer around hiim and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Exits with apparent injury

Marquez was removed during the fourth inning of Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. The right-hander allowed five runs across 3.1 frames and left the field with the training staff during the fourth inning. The reason for Marquez's exit remains unclear, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Could move into short-side platoon

Chavis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. Chavis will take a seat for the Pirates' second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher, and he looks as though he may be in danger of moving into a short-side platoon role. The lefty-hitting Josh VanMeter will replace him at first base Wednesday, and the rehabbing Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) will be another candidate to poach playing time from Chavis against right-handed pitching once Tsutsugo comes off the injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Michael Harris: Posts steal in win

Harris went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies. Harris singled in the last run of the game in the seventh inning and added a steal, his second in the last three contests. The rookie outfielder is 6-for-16 (.375) across his last four games, putting his slash line at .327/.351/.509 in 114 plate appearances overall. He's added four steals, three home runs, 15 RBI and 19 runs scored through his first 30 major-league games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

NBA contract extensions: LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic among 50 candidates to sign in offseason

June 30 marks the official beginning of the NBA offseason, but it's not all about free agency. There will be trades, and there will be contract extensions, and some of the trades will be because of contract extensions that do not come to pass. If you want to be prepared for the deals that might go down, you need to know which players can sign these extensions.
NBA
#Triple A#Detroit
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Shuts down Astros

Walker allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three across 7.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision. Walker induced 12 groundball outs to keep Houston's bats in check and deliver his third scoreless outing of at least five innings on the season. He's been on a particularly strong run of late, turning in four consecutive quality starts, during which he's allowed only five earned runs across 26 innings. On the campaign, Walker owns a 2.72 ERA with a 52:21 K:BB across 72.2 frames.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returning to full swings

Tatis (wrist) "came out happy" from Tuesday's doctor appointment and is expected to be swinging a bat at full speed within the next two weeks, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old was limited to swinging at about 40 percent intensity as of last week, but he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Sent down to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Ellis to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Ellis was dropped from the 26-man active roster to make room for first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana, whom the Mariners acquired from the Royals on Monday. During his three-day stay with Seattle, Ellis appeared in one game and went 1-for-3.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brooks Raley: Unavailable in Toronto

Raley will be placed on the restricted list and won't travel with the Rays for the upcoming five-game series against the Blue Jays, which begins Thursday, due to Canada's vaccination requirement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Raley didn't allow a hit over two scoreless innings during Tuesday's...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Clears protocols

McFarland (illness) was spotted in the Cardinals clubhouse Wednesday, suggesting that he's no longer symptomatic of COVID-19 and has cleared all protocols, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. McFarland remains on the COVID-19-related injured list and will likely need at least a few days to regain conditioning and ramp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

