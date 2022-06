FRANKFORT Ky. (FOX 56) — The new Franklin County Humane Society building is in the works, but it doesn’t come without a few bumps in the road. After several successful fundraisers, shelter staff thought they were in the clear as far as funding, but as they found out, there’s an issue when it comes to location. The access road to the shelter is city owned, and it costs roughly $350,000. The original construction contract didn’t include the roadway, so now it’s an unplanned expense on top of what money they had already raised.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO