Man killed in ATV crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police said someone broke into a Jonesboro home over the weekend and stole several items, including a gun safe loaded with firearms. According to an initial incident report from Jonesboro police, the burglary happened between the evening of Friday, June 24, and the morning of Saturday, June 25, in the 3200-block of Parkwood Road.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO