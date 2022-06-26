Man killed in ATV crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:44 a.m. June 28 near the intersection of State Highways 115 and 117 in Smithville. The minor, who was not identified due to his...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man was charged in a weekend chase after police said he stole a vehicle and ran over a motorcycle driver who turned out to be his brother. According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was following a driver, Shane Petty, who...
Mountain View, MO. – A 17-year-old teen from West Plains has been injured in a one-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday, June 26th, at roughly 4:30PM. The 17-year-old female was driving a 1999 Mazda Protege, going Northbound on Missouri Highway 17, 5 miles South of Mountain View, when she crashed. The crash occurred when the teen ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck several trees.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro. According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the 1400-block of Dana Debbie Street. When officers arrived, they found one person injured. The victim, according...
Justin Watkins (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Mountain Home man is accused of assaulting a woman and pointing a loaded gun at her in front of their children. Thirty-year-old Justin Watkins is in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $25,575. According to the...
A shooting from Tuesday morning is under investigation in Jonesboro. It happened around 8:30 AM in the 1400 block of Dana Debbie Street, the Jonesboro Police Department said in a release posted to social media. One victim was reported injured. The victim was transported by personal vehicle to an area...
Three area residents were injured in separate accidents in Missouri Sunday. A woman from Fox in Stone County, 40-year-old Pamela Hicks, and a 79-year-old man from Fulton County, Jessie Guffey, were hurt in a crash in Howell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Hicks was seriously injured and taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains while Guffey sustained minor injuries.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro. According to the initial incident report, Officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to a home on Aggie Road, Monday, June 27, regarding a theft that had already occurred. The victim went to work at 3:45 a.m. and got home at...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 fire department got some major upgrades that could help save more lives. The Jonesboro Fire Department added a new 100-foot ladder truck to their arsenal to replace their old one. Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the department now has three 100-foot ladder...
A man residing in a community corrections center after pleading guilty to several charges last year in Baxter County is accused of burglarizing boats in Bull Shoals just over a year ago. Thirty-six-year-old William Joshua Lewis is facing a bond of $20,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Bull...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash that shut down Highland Drive. The crash happened Sunday, June 26, around 3:15 pm. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. A Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant confirmed the crash but had no word on any injuries.
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -One man died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. June 24 on State Highway 1 and Senteney Road in Poinsett County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 31-year-old Jordan T. Hunter of Rainier,...
More charges have been filed against a rural Yellville man who hid in a cave with a 14-year-old Mountain Home girl. Four counts of sexual indecency with a child have been filed in Marion County against 40-year-old Isaac Melder. Melder and Sara Gilpin were found in a cave north of...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police said someone broke into a Jonesboro home over the weekend and stole several items, including a gun safe loaded with firearms. According to an initial incident report from Jonesboro police, the burglary happened between the evening of Friday, June 24, and the morning of Saturday, June 25, in the 3200-block of Parkwood Road.
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you plan on coming back home to Paragould after a long holiday weekend, make sure you keep this traffic alert in mind!. City officials said much of Pruetts Chapel Road will be closed on July 5 and 6 so the Public Works Department can perform repairs on the road’s drainage system.
Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said his department was called to 16 vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Investigators reported the suspects took credit and debit cards stolen in the break-ins and used them at local and out-of-town locations. Cockrill said the break-ins occurred in multiple areas of the city and...
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot. The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Hardy...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You might notice some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro. On Monday, June 27, the Jonesboro Police Department said six certified officers started their employment. The officers collectively bring over 102 years of experience to the department, they said. The officers and their years of...
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of complaints from the community, much of the debris from a devastating tornado in Trumann has been finally removed. On Dec. 10, 2021, the city was hit by that tornado, leaving behind a large debris field in the middle of down. Community members said...
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A portion of Highway 364 will be closed until July. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, closures on Highway 364 in Cross County began at 7 a.m., Monday, June 27, and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, July 1. The highway is closed between...
