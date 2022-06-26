Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation
By Ben Newhouse
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire broke out at the Crows Nest Apartments in De Pere around 9:30 a.m. The fire is believed to have originated on the front side of the structure where smoke poured out of the roof and windows. All of the residents were evacuated...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Department has given an update on the fire at an apartment complex that caused North Broadway to close down. According to a release, around 9:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to a multiunit apartment complex for a report of a structure fire with smoke and flames showing.
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt, but six people are without a home after an apartment complex fire in De Pere Wednesday morning. As soon as the 911 call came in at 9:15, fire crews knew exactly what to expect and do to knock the fire down quickly.
The Ocean Navigator, a boat from the American Queen Voyages cruise line, will dock in Sturgeon Bay on Friday, July 1, 11 am, at Graham Park. Passengers are expected to disembark at 1:30 pm and remain in the city until 6 pm. Destination Door County staff members have assembled welcome...
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27. According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service. Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business. “I...
(WFRV) – Whether you plan on watching professional fireworks or creating your own display, make sure to follow these steps to stay safe during the 4th of July. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), last year there were 149 fireworks-related injuries reported in Wisconsin, with 30 percent of those injured under the age of 18.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fisherman said the smell has been unbearable as thousands of dead fish show up along the shore of a nearly 40-mile stretch of the Fox River and Green Bay. “It’s pretty nasty,” said Logan Geyer, a Green Bay fisherman. “I’ve just been seeing dead...
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town exploring the best of our area communities. This week we’re exploring Manitowoc and we take a closer look at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum with a preview of Subfest at Fourth on the Shore, and a peek inside the museum at some of the newest additions including the modern ferry-building industry and a wooden boat with Wisconsin ties.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
(WFRV) – If it’s wellness you need, you’ll find balance on Buffalo Street in Manitowoc. This center meets all the senses for healing through several techniques including sound, vibration, salt, and so much more. You can find Balance on Buffalo at 924 Buffalo Street, call at 920-684-8880...
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Discover Green Bay hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to commemorate the beginning of construction activities on the new visitors center on Tuesday. Located adjacent to Cabela’s on the corner of Lombardi Avenue and Argonne Drive, the new visitors center is expected to become a major destination hub for the state of Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton has announced his intentions to retire by the end of 2022. Litton has been the fire chief in Green Bay for the past 9 years and has nearly 40 years under his belt in Fire Services. “Chief...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular event is celebrating its 34th year and they need the community’s help to kick it off. Wednesday is the MASH Blood Drive hosted by the Community Blood Center at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. The blood drive is also hosted in partnership with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville. However, this blood drive is more than just about giving blood, it also helps local veterans.
A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
(WFRV) – When Holy Family Memorial became part of the Froedtert / Medical College Wisconsin Health Network, it not only merged the history of the two but enhanced the personalized care available to their patients. Local 5 Live visited with some of the team there with a look at...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
