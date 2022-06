No, this is not going to be a story you might wish to share with a teenager when it appears the time is right. A clue is the fact the first word is in the singular. Several months ago I made this house out of scraps in my garage and patiently sawed numerous “tubes” from the stems of a bamboo bush we planted over 15 years ago. My intent was to build a house for Mason Bees, so in keeping with instructions I used stems of varying diameters, cleaned them and then placed close to 40 of them inside the house, then hung the structure from one of the overhangs on the roof in the front of our house. The next step was to place the mud source nearby for the bees to use when each “moves into” one of the tubes.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO