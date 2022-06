On Tuesday, Peter Newton, the Addison County Sheriff, was arrested on multiple charges including sexual and domestic assault, and arraigned in Burlington. The case began unfolding this past March when reports surfaced of a domestic disturbance at Newton’s home in late February. Police were called to the home, but no arrests were made. Upon further investigation, prosecutors say they determined evidence of a sexual assault and according to court papers, Newton placed fear in the victim that she would suffer imminent bodily injury.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO