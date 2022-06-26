ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual ‘Just Care Back’ benefit bash

By Sydney Kostus
 3 days ago

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local charity organization in the Poconos is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

‘Just Care Back’ is a service-oriented team in Stroudsburg that donates school supplies, toiletries, and more to families in Grenada and Carriacou.

This weekend is its fifth annual benefit bash fundraiser sale, which will offer music, food, and face painting.

Organizers tell eyewitness news one hundred percent of the proceeds will go to support families in need.

“Just care back is centered in family, in friendship, building connections with the community, and beyond. So we’re all about sharing, we’re all about caring, and if there’s one thing COVID taught us, is that our connections mean a lot,” said Chantal Fulgencio, Chief Operating Officer of Just Care Back

The organization also works with the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church’s cold-weather shelter.

