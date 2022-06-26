ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville native Trevor Bayne finishes second at Tennessee Lottery 250

WBIR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Tenn. — Knoxville native Trevor Bayne finished second in the 2022 Tennessee Bank 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday. Bayne secured his best finish of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity...

www.wbir.com

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitching Coach Turns Down Same Position At Texas

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson turned down an offer to be the Texas pitching coach, Horns247 first reported Tuesday and a trusted source confirmed to RTI Wednesday. Anderson left his position as Houston’s pitching coach in 2017 to join first time head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee. The Nebraska...
HOUSTON, TX
wvlt.tv

Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location opens

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s location officially opened to the public at 6 a.m. Monday. The mega convenience store has had a cult following since it first began expanding outside of Texas in 2019. Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s is located at 2045 Genesis Road. “Crossville...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

Three Vols named to Baseball America's All-America second team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee baseball players received more All-American recognition on Wednesday. Baseball America selected Vols pitcher Chase Dollander, third baseman Trey Lipscomb and center fielder Drew Gilbert to their All-American second team. Dollander previously received five first-team All-American selections. Gilbert received one first-team selection, three second-team selections...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County's Gavin Noe commits to Navy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County football standout Gavin Noe announced his commitment to the Naval Academy on Tuesday. Noe is a two-time All-State selection at Anderson County in the class of 2023. The running back announced his verbal commitment on Twitter. Noe, a 6'2", 220-pound running back also plays...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Vol Joining Tennessee Basketball Coaching Staff

Former Tennessee basketball walk on Lucas Campbell is joining the Vols’ support staff as the director of recruiting, the Knoxville News Sentinel’s Mike Wilson first reported and a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to RTI Tuesday. As Tennessee’s director of recruiting, Campbell oversees on campus visits for recruits as well...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Maryville football standout Noah Vaughn commits to Virginia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville High School football standout, Noah Vaughn, has found his next home. The 3-star running back announced his commitment to Virginia on Monday. Vaughn is Virginia's eighth verbal commitment in the class of 2023. Vaughn is a 5'9", 185-pound running back. He made two visits to...
MARYVILLE, TN
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

SEC announces 2022-23 men’s basketball conference opponents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference released conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-2023 men's basketball season. The Vols will play an 18-game league schedule. UT's home schedule includes games against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Vols have scheduled conference road trips...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Baseball Finished in Final Season Rankings

The 2022 Tennessee Volunteers baseball team finished the season with a total record of 57-9. Despite failing to reach the College World Series, Tennessee showed its dominance as the team won the SEC and the SEC Tournament leading into the postseason. According to Tennessee Athletics, “The Volunteers achieved the program’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens in Knoxville, Tennessee

SUPER CHIX announced the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the CROWN POINTE SHOPPING CENTER, 6672 CLINTON HWY, STE. 102, KNOXVILLE, TN. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX thanks to its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

The Civil War heroism of a 16-year-old Scott County girl

Hiram Marcum knew that trouble was coming. Trouble had been looming for a while. On June 8, 1861, Scott Countians had voted 541-19 against secession, the largest margin of any county in Tennessee. Then, angered that Tennessee had broken away from the United States and joined the Confederacy, Scott County voted to secede from Tennessee, declaring itself the Free and Independent State of Scott. But Gov. Isham Harris refused to recognize Scott County’s sovereignty. It was rumored that members of County Court who had voted to break away from Tennessee had a price on their head, and Scott County was under Confederate control, and the command of General Felix Zollicoffer.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Vols pitcher Chase Dollander proud of his five first team All-American selections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee baseball pitcher Chase Dollander is riding high following five first-team All-American selections. The latest one came from D1 Baseball last Friday. He also picked up the honors from National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and American College Baseball Association. "It feels good,"...
KNOXVILLE, TN

