Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm...physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon...at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear...including a wide-brimmed hat...sunscreen...salty snacks...sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart! Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, from Indian Garden to Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

