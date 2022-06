Bernie Ecclestone has claimed he would still “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin because the Russian president is a “first class” person who has “made mistakes”.The former chief executive of Formula One also claimed Putin is doing “something he believes is right for Russia”.“I would still take a bullet for him because he’s a first class person,” Ecclestone said.“Unfortunately he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time.”Ecclestone went on to question Volodymyr Zelensky’s background as a comedian in the bizarre GMB interview.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vladimir Putin has ‘small man syndrome’ and ‘macho’ view of himself, Ben Wallace saysIsis bomber guilty of 2015 Paris blast that killed 130R Kelly Sentenced to 30 years in prison

SPORTS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO