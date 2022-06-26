Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department is looking to identify the individual pictured below in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. Police said the incident took place at a Sunoco on the 700-block of Broadway on Saturday.

According to a report, at about 9:45 p.m., officers said the man in the picture entered the store, while armed with a handgun. Police said he approached the counter and demanded cash from the register.

Broadway, Sunoco attempted robbery suspect

The man eventually left the store without any money. Investigators believe this suspect may also be responsible for several commercial armed robberies that have occurred recently around the city.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.