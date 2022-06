Greg Ellis is back on the football field. His new team, though, might not attract the same kind of attention that the Cowboys did when he was a starting defensive end. Ellis, 46 years old, has been named the head coach at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, an NAIA school with about 2,000 students in the Texas town of Waxahachie, 30 miles south of Dallas. The SAGU Lions went 9-3 last season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO