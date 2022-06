The final story in the last book Denis Johnson completed during his lifetime is called “Doppelgänger, Poltergeist.” It’s about a professor of poetry whose star pupil, it emerges over their decades of friendship, is consumed by a conspiracy theory: that Elvis Presley was murdered in 1958 by his domineering manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and replaced by the twin brother who was said to have been stillborn, but was, the poet believes, taken by a midwife who raised him as her own. It was this twin, the poet goes to great expense and ghoulish measures to prove, who shaved his sideburns and entered the Army, who married Priscilla Beaulieu and fell into a rut of middling Hollywood films, who mounted a comeback and became consumed by drug addiction before dying in 1977 at 42.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO