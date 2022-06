PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Emergency Management (PCEM) is currently searching for a missing 80-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s in Pickens. According to PCEM officials, he was last seen at 1 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. If anyone has seen him call...

PICKENS COUNTY, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO