ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, NC

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Nashville

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The results don't show how fast our Whelen Chevrolet was today at Nashville Superspeedway. Our Richard Childress Racing pit crew did a great job. Those guys gained us positions every time we came to pit road. My crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, kept working to make all the right adjustments and we...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 30th after Late Mishap in Nashville

A top-10 was in sight for Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, but a lost wheel relegated him to a 30th-place finish in the Fastenal Ford. The 300-lap race was dominated by weather delays, as spotty thunderstorms in the area forced delays of combined three-plus hours. It began on time, just after 5 p.m. ET, but did not see the checkered flag drop until nearly midnight ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Transcript - Chase Elliott Nashville

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue now with our post-race press conference for today and tonight's Ally 400. We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Congratulations on the win, Chase. We appreciate you spending some time with us.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Captures Chevrolet's Ninth Win of 2022 at Nashville

Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their second win of 2022 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 27, 2022) – Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team are leaving Nashville Superspeedway with the coveted custom guitar trophy in hand after taking the checkered flag in the rain delayed Ally 400. The second win of 2022 for the Georgia native didn’t come without a fight. With an issue on pit road forcing Elliott to come from deep in the pack early in the race, Elliott’s team was able to quickly get their Chevrolet-powered machine dialed back in as a front runner in the final stage. With pit strategy playing a vital role throughout the race, Alan Gustafson (crew chief) chose track position during the final late-race caution, giving Elliott a front row spot for the restart with four laps to go. In a battle with second-place Kurt Busch to the end, it was the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 that came out on top marking Elliott’s 15th-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Elliott wins rain affected Ally 400 in Nashville Featured

After nearly three hours worth of rain/lightning delays in Lebanon, Tenn., at the Nashville Superspeedway, Chase Elliott in his #9 Chevy Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series interrupted Joe Gibbs Racing’s dominant race at the Music City, and won himself the famous Gibson Guitar trophy. “We’ve had a pretty rough month and a half,” said Elliott on the frontretch of Nashville Superspeedway talking to Marty Snyder of NBC Sports. “So just nice to get back going the right direction. Getting a win is always huge. To do it in a really cool city like Nashville is even better. Looking forward to that guitar.”
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
williamsonhomepage.com

BA star Stiff caps record-breaking season with national title

The dream season is not over yet for Mensi Stiff. The Brentwood Academy track and field star competed in the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore. last week, earning a national championship in the shot put. The rising senior turned in a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 to...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Richard Childress
Cameron Eittreim

July 4th 2022 Celebrations in Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Prayers Requested For Bethel Assistant Sports Information Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Bethel University Assistant Sports Information Director Austin Childress and former Bethel Cross Country runner Anthony Garza were involved in a traffic accident Friday afternoon in Middle Tennessee. Childress is still hospitalized. Both young men were taken to area hospitals where Garza was later released. After incurring...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Jack Daniel's announces limited release of their highest proof whiskey ever

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — Five unique batches of the highest proof whiskeys ever released from Jack Daniel's will soon be available only in Tennessee. During the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, around 55 barrels were found where the Angel's Share was so high, the liquid inside could not be bottled as Single Barrel selections. Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher says the Angel's Share is the whiskey lost from evaporation.
LYNCHBURG, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Businessman Darrell Freeman dies at 57

Nashville businessman Darrell Freeman died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 57, according to a family spokesperson. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. “Our beloved father and husband suffered from a serious illness that he succumbed to on the evening of June 28, 2022,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Superspeedway#Race Track#Nxs#Chevy
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention

The column below appeared here six months ago when Nashville emerged as a contender for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Music City is now in the final two cities under consideration—Milwaukee being the other—and next week Nashville’s Metro Council will begin to consider approving a contract with the RNC to host it. Approving the document […] The post Commentary: Just say no to GOP convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Twelve Places in Rutherford County to Hear Live Music

There are many great places to hear live music in Rutherford County. Latino, jazz, soul, pop, country, and even classic rock are all part of the vast assortment of venue tastes. Just like the music itself, each location has its own character. Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and even traditional...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Large NEW Outdoor / Indoor Music Venue in Murfreesboro along the Stones River in the Gateway District of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) Local residents and music lovers throughout Tennessee are excited about an announcement made earlier this year regarding a new concert venue that will be built Murfreesboro. Some are saying the venue will fill the long left gap in outdoor entertainment that hasn't been felt (or heard) since the closing of the Starwood Amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Nashville educator from Spring Hill dies after battle with cancer

Spring Hill resident and former Tusculum Elementary principal Larry Huggins died June 28 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77. Huggins spent 30 years in the world of education, retiring from Metro Nashville Public Schools as the principal of Tusculum Elementary in 1998. Huggins was born...
SPRING HILL, TN
franklinis.com

A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY TO OPEN SCOUT’S PUB MIDTOWN THIS FALL

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Modern pub food and craft cocktails are coming to Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood this fall: Scout’s Pub, a Southern gastropub from Franklin-based hospitality group A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), announced plans to open a second location at 17th & Broadway. Scout’s Pub was first introduced in...
FRANKLIN, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy