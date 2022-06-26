ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN weekend anchor Christi Paul makes tearful exit: 'Nobody else is going to be my kids' mom'

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CNN is losing veteran weekend anchor Christi Paul , who has worked for the cable news network for almost 20 years.

Paul has co-anchored CNN's "New Day Weekend" on Saturday and Sunday mornings for nine years and hosted on CNN-owned network HLN.

In a tearful exit, the longtime CNN anchor told her audience she is "part of the Great Resignation" and will be ending her time on "New Day Weekend."

Paul, 53, shared that being away from her family, coupled with her husband's COVID-19 hospitalization , made her decide to move back home to Ohio. With her rigorous schedule, she said she was "tired of being tired."

"The show will go on, as it should," she said through tears. "But nobody else is going to be my kids' mom. And nobody else is going to be my husband's wife or my parents' children, and I need to be fully, fully present there. And it's been hard."

Paul will join a local news network in Ohio, she announced in her exit. The specific network will be announced later this week.

On Twitter, the former CNN anchor thanked her "New Day Weekend" co-workers and audience for letting her "invade your morning space the last 9 yrs & for the very generous words you're sending!"

Paul's co-anchor Boris Sanchez will be joined by fellow CNNers until a permanent pick is chosen, CNN senior communications director Bridget Leininger told USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CNN weekend anchor Christi Paul makes tearful exit: 'Nobody else is going to be my kids' mom'

