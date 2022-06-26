Lawton Heard re-elected to serve on State Bar Board of Governors

ATLANTA — Lawton C. Heard Jr. of Lawton C. Heard Jr. Attorney and Counselor at Law in Camilla was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 4.

Heard will continue to serve in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Grady and Mitchell counties. He earned his law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2006.

His law practice is focused in the areas of agriculture law, bankruptcy, personal injury, probate and estate administration, and real estate law.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits.

The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.