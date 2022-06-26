ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton Heard re-elected to serve on State Bar Board of Governors

The Albany Herald
ATLANTA — Lawton C. Heard Jr. of Lawton C. Heard Jr. Attorney and Counselor at Law in Camilla was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 4.

Heard will continue to serve in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Grady and Mitchell counties. He earned his law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2006.

His law practice is focused in the areas of agriculture law, bankruptcy, personal injury, probate and estate administration, and real estate law.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits.

The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.

CBS 46

Kemp, Abrams tied in latest Quinnipac poll; Warnock opens big lead on Walker

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday afternoon shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a dead heat, while incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has opened a solid lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker. “With both candidates getting positive numbers on honesty, empathy and...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Lee County officials vote on new ABC license fee

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lee County officials also discussed fees for specific ABC licenses during tonight’s commission meeting. The two types of licenses discussed were for food or beverage trucks and hospitality management programs. However, the food or beverage truck license only applies to more prominent areas like Birmingham, with a state fee of $350.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The 10 Best School Districts in Georgia

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a question for Gov. Brian Kemp: When’s the special session? Last week’s monumental ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has swung the gates wide open to Georgia’s conservative governing party, giving Republicans permission to enact the anti-abortion legislation that they claim to have always wanted. I have no doubt […] The post Bookman: Why wait till next session to pass an outright abortion ban in Georgia? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia ports moved record number of containers in May

Georgia Ports moved a record-breaking 519,000 container units in the month of May, increasing their overall volume by 8.5%. Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said the influx of business at the Port of Savannah exceeded that of a previous spike last fall and can be attributed in part to vessels diverting to Savannah from other East and West Coast ports.
GEORGIA STATE
