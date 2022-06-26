Florida statute starting July 1 will discourage drivers’ loud music

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law will prevent drivers from blasting loud music while they drive.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet Saturday reminding drivers to turn down their car music players.

Florida Statute 316.3045, which will go into effect July 1, states that music should not be “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.”

Drivers will also have to be mindful of sounds that are louder than necessary around churches, schools and hospitals.

The law will enable law enforcement to give motorists tickets for this citation.

©2022 Cox Media Group