ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida statute starting July 1 will discourage drivers’ loud music

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxKKD_0gMjYYtq00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law will prevent drivers from blasting loud music while they drive.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted a tweet Saturday reminding drivers to turn down their car music players.

Florida Statute 316.3045, which will go into effect July 1, states that music should not be “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle.”

Drivers will also have to be mindful of sounds that are louder than necessary around churches, schools and hospitals.

The law will enable law enforcement to give motorists tickets for this citation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 38

Bently Banfield
3d ago

I hear more loud music now.which really screws my head up.makes me angry. you want loud music,put your headphones on.and when u turn 45 and can't hear,I'll be the one laughing.

Reply(1)
5
Misty Rosario
3d ago

honestly would rather hear the music than most people's mufflers and tailpipes

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’d By The POPO

Illegal Florida Mansion Party Kids ID’s By The POPO. Y9u saw the news, right? When a family’s $8 million home was used for a house party, guests stole from and damaged the property. Now officials are identifying the kids. Watch this story grow, as it looks to me like an inside job. Walton County Sheriff’s know the key playas.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
SCDNReports

Florida K9 Chomps Wanted Felon

A Florida K9 Officer did his part to take a bite out of crime and now a suspect who tried to avoid the cops is missing a nice chunk of his leg. Sheriff Wayne Ivey proudly showed off photos of the pup he called "My main man Lefty" along with the surprised face of fugitive Stanley Carter. Officers from the Fugitive Unit stopped Carter on an open felony warrant and for making violent threats against his family members.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loud Music#Hear Music#Politics State#Florida Statute 316 3045#Cox Media Group
fox35orlando.com

These new Florida laws go into effect on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Friday, dozens of new laws will take effect in Florida kicking off the month of July. The laws cover a range of topics from school safety to smoking on the beach. Here are a few of the laws that take effect July 1:. THE FLORIDA CLEAN...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Driving with your music too loud? Starting Friday, Florida cops can ticket you for that

Police in the Sunshine State will be able to ticket drivers for playing music too loud from their cars starting on Friday. The law makes it a noncriminal traffic violation for any driver’s music to to be “[p]lainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle,” according to the legislation. Drivers will be dinged a fee of up to $114, according to nbcmiami.com. Some think the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Toby Hazlewood

California’s Governor Buys TV Advertising Time in Florida – Could He Be Trying To Win Back Californians Who Moved?

Governor Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 27 it emerged that Governor Gavin Newsom - the governor of California has invested around $105,000 in cable TV advertising time on July 4, with the adverts to be run in the state of Florida. The news surfaced after the purchase of air time was announced on Twitter:
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy