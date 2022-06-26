Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s,...
That’s the motto for the Van Vegmel family from Eagle Point, Oregon. They have a Viking ship called the Bloss Den Magi Drakken. They worked on it for years, and once it was sea-worthy, they hit the road, taking it around the United States to promote history, and their Scandinavian heritage. The 28 foot Viking vessel is pulled behind a motorhome to festivals, parades and shows, and of course is launched into waterways as often as possible.
Klamath Falls, Oregon (June 28, 2022) – For the second straight year, the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
Engines fired and growled and cars began pulling into the road one at a time, filling the air with about six different flavors of exhaust. A table laid empty where once it had been stacked with plaques. Over the course of the past hour they’d all been given away, and for about every category imaginable.
JACKSON COUNTY — A Jackson County community is continuing to spread the word about a potential gravel mine that could be placed in their neighborhood. The 64-acre mine, which would go near where Hwys. 62 and 227 meet north of Trail, was initially denied by the Jackson County Planning Department earlier this year.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 28, 2022. The 4th of July Parade will once again be held downtown next Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. South Spring Street will be used for staging of participating vehicles, marching bands, and horse teams. The parade will proceed down Main Street from South Spring Street and end at Veterans Park.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath Falls Community Band will perform an Independence Day concert in Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, July 4th at about 11:00 AM, immediately following the downtown parade. The band will set up in front of the train display where there is plenty of shade for...
Rogue River — A structure fire in Rogue River spread to a half-acre of burning grass, which firefighters put out on Tuesday, June 28. The original structure fire was on the 400 block of Nugget Drive. "We were able to quickly create a break with our bulldozer and firefighters...
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District says a fire that started today also ended today. It says the Jack Creek Fire is 100% wet lined and by noon all active fire was extinguished. ODF says a 15-person Bureau of Land Management crew went to help ODF firefighters...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A large earthquake on Mount Hood several hundred years ago may have triggered a massive landslide in the Columbia River Gorge that temporarily dammed the Columbia River and created a miles-long lake that killed a forest of trees, new research suggests. Two Northwest scientists presented their...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR – June 23, 2022. The annual Kruise of Klamath event will be held downtown on Saturday, June 25th with both daytime “Show ‘N Shine” and an evening “Evening Cruise.” The “Show ‘N Shine” will result in the closure of Main Street from 11th Street to 4th Street. The “Evening Cruise” will result in the closure of Main Street and Klamath Avenue from 12th Street to 4th Street. Public parking lots will be accessible and the proper traffic control devices will be used to detour motorists safely around the event.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police SW Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust Outside Eagle Point in Jackson County. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022,...
Drums for music education. Books for literacy support. A character program for conflict resolution. This month, the Pelican Education Foundation (PEF) awarded more than $5,000 for these and other classroom supports to Klamath Falls City School educators, as well as $9,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Klamath Union High School.
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 12:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 267. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound GMC Truck, operated by Erika Delrio (36) of Yuba City, CA, and a northbound white Nissan Xterra, operated by Cybil Nelson (35) of Bend, collided head-on. Both vehicles were destroyed by fire due to the crash. OSP Reconstruction members are investigating the crash. Erika Delrio was transported via life-flight to St. Charles Medical Center with critical injuries. A passenger, Martha Carriedo (60) of Yuba City, CA sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Additional passengers, Magdalena Delrio (21) of Yuba City, CA and two male children, aged 1 and 2, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 1 and ODOT. Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours. Any witnesses to the collision who were not already interviewed by investigators or those with information related to the crash are asked to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888. Reference Case #SP22-155016.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- As new Oregon workplace smoke regulation is set to take effect this week a federal lawsuit filed in Medford is challenging the rule. It’s also challenging the state’s workplace heat policy that started June 15, 2022. That’s the date three Oregon trade associations sued two...
On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
A drowning was reported around 8:30 this morning along Biddle Road near East McAndrews Road in Medford. Medford police have identified the deceased male and are trying to notify next of kin before releasing the man’s name publicly. They released the following information this afternoon:. On 6/28/22 at 08:41...
CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit said late Saturday night they are responding to calls of multiple fires burning on Rainbow Ridge. CAL FIRE is responding to the fire, the Ridge Incident, along with Shasta Trinity National Forest and multiple local government fire departments. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0