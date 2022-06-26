Woman flashes TV camera before rugby match

Perth fans reveled in the State of Origin glow on Sunday night as the NSW Blues demolished the QLD Maroons to level the series.

The action came in thick and fast from the opening whistle as the two sides battled it out in front of a raucous Optus Stadium crowd.

One fan however took things to new heights before the game even got underway, leaving a mark in the background of a news broadcast.

An ABC News reporter in Perth, standing outside the stadium, was discussing the history of Origin games in Perth when the fan emerged.

Entering on the right of the screen, the female – wearing a Queensland beanie and scarf – gives a quick look to her mates as she reaches for her shirt.

The shirt is quickly elevated up and above her chest as she dances across the screen and exits stage left as the broadcast rolls on.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the flashing and it quickly did the rounds on social media.

Fans inside the stadium during the one-sided Game 2 contest were well behaved with the only incident appearing to come during the post-game show with an apparent fan leaping onto the field.

The 2022 State of Origin series is now headed to a series decider in Brisbane. The Blues crossed for five second half tries to win 44-12 in a game that was riddled with controversy . Some Queensland commentators are still crying foul after a controversial sin bin that had Maroons legends Paul Vautin and Darren Lockyer wanting answers.

It didn’t matter in the end as the Blues ran away with a 28-point win — the Blues’ equal fourth biggest winning margin in Origin’s 42-year history.