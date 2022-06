By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. You might have heard about the DASH eating plan. It’s more that just a seasoning. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan is part of a healthy lifestyle that focuses on incorporating foods that help lower high blood pressure, as well as incorporating physical activity into your daily routine. The DASH eating plan is not intended to treat hypertension but following some of the lifestyle modifications has been shown to lower blood pressure for individuals. If you are under the care of a physician due to hypertension, be sure to follow his or her advice.

