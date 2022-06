The Zionsville Parks and Recreation Dept. is seeking public input with a survey on the Carpenter Nature Preserve. Jarod Logsdon, superintendent of parks and recreation, said the generosity of Jim and Nancy Carpenter has given the parks department the opportunity to acquire a 215-acre parcel and create the largest park and conserved natural space in Zionsville. The Carpenter Nature Preserve will feature trails, protected habitats, boardwalks and serve as the home of a future Zionsville Nature Center.

