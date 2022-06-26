ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTpaF_0gMjWJPF00

Cincinnati Bengals training camp 2022 makes for an exciting time. Fans, coaches, and players are all getting ready to attend Paul Brown Stadium for their latest look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Bengals training camp for the 2022 season.

After outperforming everyone’s expectations a season ago, reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 seasons, now the goal is to get back to the biggest stage, wrapping up by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

By all appearances, the Bengals have an improved roster over last season and the dynamite pairing of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase isn’t slowing down any time soon. But just like last year, they still need to go out and prove it, that’s why they play the games. Now the Bengals need to re-earn their stripes, proving last year wasn’t a fluke. But this is where it all begins, in training camp.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Cincinnati Bengals training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule, position battles and storylines to follow.

Related: Cincinnati Bengals schedule and predictions

Cincinnati Bengals training camp schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rh1iK_0gMjWJPF00
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rookies start reporting to Cincinnati Bengals training camp on July 26, with veterans trickling in starting on July 29.

Unfortunately, the Bengals have yet to reveal their full training camp dates, with specific practice times included, but when they do, this space will be updated with the proper information.

Though, even when dates and times become available, it should be noted, the specific details are subject to change, depending on weather.

Cincinnati Bengals training camp location

The Bengals will be returning to Paul Brown Stadium for their training camp practices for the 11th time in franchise history. It’s the same place they play their football games during the year, so fans and players should have an easy time finding their way to the stadium.

Here is the full history of where the Bengals training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history per Pro Football Reference .

  • 2012-2022 – Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 1997-2011 – Georgetown College – Georgetown, Kentucky
  • 1968-1996 – Wilmington College – Wilmington, Ohio
  • 1934 – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • 1933 – Friarhurst Field – Friarhurst, Ohio

Related: If you’re a fan of the Bengals, check out Bengals rumors, rankings and news here

Can you go to Bengals training camp?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eg3HS_0gMjWJPF00
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, select Bengals practices are open to the public, meaning spectators can attend Bengals training camp. While we don’t have specific dates and times just yet, they should be revealed soon.

Bengals Back Together Saturday

One event that will likely return in 2022 is Bengals Back Together Saturday, but details have yet to be finalized. Expect a Saturday practice open to spectators, but we don’t know which week yet. Updates will follow shortly.

Related: NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes are your betting favorites

Storylines for Bengals training camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPkfv_0gMjWJPF00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the top storylines and Bengals position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Jessie Bates III contract extension

The biggest news expected to come out of Bengals training camp this fall is a potential contract extension for safety Jessie Bates III, who’s currently set to play the season on the franchise tag for $12.9 million in 2022. The team wants him back, and Bates wants to be in Cincinnati long-term, but they’ve been unable to find common ground on contract value to date.

Chances are, the Bengals will be able to extend their stud safety, but the longer they wait, the more it could impact the locker room. Hopefully an extension can be reached soon.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Daxton Hill vs Vonn Bell?

After Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin made safety Daxton Hill the 31st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the rookie figures to have a fairly important role in his first year. But just where will he come in to play?

Vonn Bell wasn’t exactly a weakness for the defense last season, finishing with a 74.2 Pro Football Focus player grade, where he ranked even higher in coverage (78 grade). While Jessie Bates III and the Bengals have yet to work out a long-term extension, chances are, his spot is set in stone as well.

So maybe Hill competes with Bell for the other starting role, or maybe Hill finds extra playing time as a nickel or dime back in select packages. Wherever the Bengals play him, expect to see Hill receive plenty of chances to see the field.

Special teams battles

When you reach the Super Bowl, you don’t have many starting positions up for grabs. But one area fans will have an eye on is special teams. Punter Kevin Huber has held it down for the past 13 seasons, but at 36, his play has begun to slip.

A season ago, Huber’s net average ranked 21st out of punters with at least 34 punts. Perhaps this is why the Bengals also have Drue Chrisman back to compete with Huber.

We also have a long-snapper battle, with Clark Harris hoping to hold off undrafted rookie Cal Adomitis. They may not be the most exciting camp battles out there, but they could make a big difference throughout the season.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer

It’s been over a decade now since Hines Ward last played in an NFL game but the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is still without a bust in Canton. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin definitely would love to see Ward finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he also believes that Pittsburgh’s […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Duke Tobin
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Lombardi Trophy#Chase
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
The Spun

A 3-Team Baker Mayfield Quarterback Trade Is Being Floated

The Cleveland Browns have dug themselves into a deep hole this season. Cleveland probably severed its relationship with Baker Mayfield when acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now the Browns will likely begin 2022 without either quarterback. The NFL is investigating Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Julian Edelman Said About Bill Belichick

Even in retirement, Julian Edelman still has a healthy fear of Bill Belichick. The former New England Patriots wide receiver admitted as much during a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "I'm still scared of the guy. I don't even play anymore. He's still like, the Emperor or...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About Browns

With serious questions about the Browns quarterback situation going into 2022, some have wondered whether the team would turn back to Baker Mayfield if worst comes to worst. Per Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com, "I asked Baker Mayfield if there was any chance for a reconciliation with the Browns if they were without their quarterback this season. He said the Browns would have to reach out to start that process. Mayfield said he has moved on."
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy