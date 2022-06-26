Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc With New Poster

Hocus Pocus 2 has released a poster and some stills from the highly-anticipated Disney+ movie. The company already dropped a trailer for the film this morning. But, they weren't done dishing on everything Hocus Pocus. Halloween is coming up quickly as we enter the full meat of summer. However, Disney+ fans have been looking forward to this follow-up for more than a year now. A group of young girls takes center stage in the sequel. It turns out that performing a ritual to re-awaken the Sanderson sisters probably wasn't the best idea. The trio is back and those kids are going to have to run for it. Not a ton is known about the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 yet. But, the hype still remains at a fever pitch. Look at the poster and more down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO