New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

God of War Ragnarok's big release date news has been delayed after rumors suggested it would be coming on June 30th. Of course, nothing was ever confirmed, but it seemed like things were building toward some kind of news for the game. God of War Ragnarok was noticeably absent from the recent PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Fest, which caused fans to grow even more frustrated after an extended period of silence. The last time anyone saw anything from God of War Rangarok was September 2021 and with a 2022 release date, many are starting to grow concerned by the lack of silence from the game. God of War director and Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog took to Twitter to debunk rumors of imminent news and deny that the game was delayed, but there may be a bit more to the story.

