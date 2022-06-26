ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Release Date News Reportedly Delayed

God of War Ragnarok's big release date news has been delayed after rumors suggested it would be coming on June 30th. Of course, nothing was ever confirmed, but it seemed like things were building toward some kind of news for the game. God of War Ragnarok was noticeably absent from the recent PlayStation State of Play and Summer Game Fest, which caused fans to grow even more frustrated after an extended period of silence. The last time anyone saw anything from God of War Rangarok was September 2021 and with a 2022 release date, many are starting to grow concerned by the lack of silence from the game. God of War director and Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog took to Twitter to debunk rumors of imminent news and deny that the game was delayed, but there may be a bit more to the story.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#New Elden Ring Updates
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA 6' May Not Be The Next GTA Game After All

It turns out that the in-development Grand Theft Auto VI might not actually be the next Grand Theft Auto game to release. Fans have waited patiently (more or less) for the sequel to GTA V for close to ten years now, and we still don't really have any idea what the game is about, what it looks like, or when it's coming. Heck, it was only a few months ago that Rockstar Games actually confirmed the game was in development.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
One Green Planet

Sony to Tone Down Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to ‘Kraven The Animal Lover’ in Upcoming Spin-Off

In an extremely controversial decision, Sony has decided to make Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter into Kraven the Animal Lover. Following the change of Venom and Morbius, Sony has launched a spinoff movie for another classic Spider-Man villain. Kraven the Hunter is a fictional character in American comic books that are published by Marvel Comics.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Makes Long-Awaited Change to the Gulag

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has made a long-awaited change to the Gulag. The fourth season of Warzone is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you've booted up the new season, you may have noticed a subtle but highly-requested change to the Gulag. More specifically, developer Raven Software has finally heeded the requests from players to make it where active combatants in the Gulag can not hear the footsteps of the spectators. A quick search on Twitter shows players have been asking for this change for a very long time. It's unclear why this change has taken so long, but it's here.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Finally Announced for June 2022

After weeks of reports and rumors continued to circle, Nintendo finally confirmed this morning that it will be holding a new Direct presentation this week to close out June 2022. The showcase itself is slated to happen far sooner than expected, with the presentation transpiring less than 24 hours from the time of this writing. And while it might be exciting to finally have a new Direct in the pipeline, this new event comes with a pretty major caveat.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Hail Latest Freebie As New Favourite Game

The all-new PlayStation Plus has finally touched down in most parts of the world, and despite a few issues here and there, most people seem to be digging the new tiers. PlayStation Plus Premium is, of course, the real star of the show for many. With its selection of classic PlayStation and PlayStation 2 titles, we can remind ourselves of a simpler time, which is very necessary in 2022. But PS Plus Extra isn't to be sniffed at either, offering a handful of great PS5 exclusives that some new-gen owners simply haven't had the chance to pay yet because they can't fork out £70 for every new game that comes along.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Rumor Is Good News for Mortal Kombat Fans

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.15 Brings Stability Improvements and Royal Rumble Bug Fix

2K's kept busy after the initial release of WWE 2K22 with several DLC packs and patches bringing improvements to various aspects of the game. This week's patch featured two separate upgrades, with one being the Clowning Around Pack and the second being a new patch that delivers a bevy of general fixes and stability improvements. The new patch is live now, and some of the fixes that stand out are fixes to reported crashes when using the News tile and a reported bug that had Superstars entering the Royal Rumble in the wrong order. You can find the full rundown of fixes below.
WWE
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Spider-Man and Deku Into One

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, hasn't been shy about the fact that he is a big fan of the heroes of Marvel Comics, with his heroes and villains definitely seeming as though they are an homage to North American comic books in general. With the mangaka working on the final arc of the series as we speak and the anime adaptation set to hit this fall, a cosplayer has smashed together Deku and Spider-Man via some truly clever cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Viral Neon Genesis Evangelion Cosplay Unleashes Eva Unit-01

Neon Genesis Evangelion has remained one of the most cerebral anime franchises to arrive over the decades of the medium's history, with creator Hideaki Anno keeping busy with the Shin Universe following the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion series. With Thrice Upon A Time aiming to hit theaters in North America later this year, one cosplayer has brought Shinji Ikari's Eva unit to life using some spot-on cosplay as fans wonder if the world of NERV will make a comeback in the future.
COMICS
ComicBook

Blizzard to Acquire Spellbreak Developer to Work on World of Warcraft

UPDATE 4:37pm ET: Blizzard PR has now clarified that the acquisition of Proletariat has not yet happened, though it intends to acquire the studio. The rest of the article continues below unaltered beyond that. In case you somehow missed it, Spellbreak developer Proletariat announced yesterday that the magical battle royale...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Deck Users Surprised With Unexpected Downgrade

Steam Deck users have been surprised with an unexpected hardware downgrade. Valve's in-demand new PC handheld packs a lot of power, especially if you get one of the premium models. As you would expect, it comes with a decent SSD. With the PS5 putting so much emphasis on its custom SSD, and the Xbox Series X boasting a great SSD itself, more and more gamers are learning the importance of having a decent SSD, which the Steam Deck has, but newer models actually have a downgraded SSD compared to older models.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy