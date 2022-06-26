ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Polk County Sheriff Investigating Shooting

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Independence, Ore) — A Polk County citizen called 9-1-1 just before 9:00 Saturday night (June 25) to report hearing Multiple gun shots outside the city limits of Independence. The witness...

www.kxl.com

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

70-year-old McMinnville man dies after crash with logging truck

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man has died after a Tuesday collision with a logging truck in McMinnville. The McMinnville Police Department said the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on NE Highway 99W at NE Riverside Drive. An investigation revealed Michael David Page, 70, of McMinnville was attempting to turn southbound onto NE Hwy 99W from NE Riverside Drive, when his vehicle, a 2008 Mazda Miata, was struck by a northbound logging truck.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Car crash in Hayesville leaves pedestrian dead

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Man arrested after he fled into Willamette River in attempt to elude police

EUGENE, Ore. — Multiple agencies responded to help locate a man who fled arrest by jumping into the Willamette River and then eluding by swimming and using islands for concealment, the Eugene Police Department said. "Eugene Police investigative units had been conducting surveillance after learning a man wanted by...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR

