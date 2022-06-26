ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Why Kenny Omega’s Return to AEW in a Backstage Role Was Brief

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Omega recently spoke with SI.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Omega talked about his time off from AEW television due to injuries:. “So far, five procedures have taken place to attempt to make me a better, healthier athlete. These...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Becky Lynch Comments On John Cena’s WWE Raw Return

Add Becky Lynch to the list of people who have commented on John Cena’s WWE television return. “Good to see you John Cena,” wrote Lynch. “I thought I told you three years ago, this is my show now.”. Lynch added, “(But you’re welcome anytime).”. Check...
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
PWMania

WWE Stars React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Claudio Castagnoli made his debut at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and despite the fact that many fans previously knew he was likely headed to AEW, he received the biggest reaction of the night. Not only were the fans and AEW wrestlers excited to...
PWMania

Latest News on Why Kevin Owens Did Not Appear on WWE RAW

Despite being scheduled to face Ezekiel in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on June 27th, 2022’s WWE RAW did not feature Kevin Owens. The match was still being promoted on social media by WWE earlier on Monday. It was announced on commentary that the match was going to be rescheduled to a later date.
PWMania

Bianca Belair Addresses Recent Incident, Asks Fans to Respect Boundaries

Following a WWE live event, women’s RAW champion Bianca Belair posted the following on her Instagram story. “We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us…
PWMania

Claudio Castagnoli Addresses His Decision to Sign With AEW

Claudio Castagnoli aka Cesaro discussed his decision to sign with AEW during a press conference following the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event. “Sometimes, the stars align for a perfect moment. That’s what happened tonight. I hope Bryan is alright, I know Bryan will be back. It’s just a perfect fit. I just talked to Mox, we’ve been going back for 10-12 years, we’ve known each other for a long time. We used to ride together and work out together, we still do and still talk. It just fits. At the end of the day, I’m always looking for new challenges. Here in AEW, I’m like a kid in a candy store.”
PWMania

The Undertaker Reacts to Stephanie McMahon Stepping in as Interim WWE CEO

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily resigned from his position as WWE Chairman & CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will be filling in as the interim Chairman & CEO, issued a message to WWE staff. The Undertaker expressed his thoughts on Stepahnie taking over as CEO in an interview...
PWMania

Jon Moxley Possibly Suffers Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

When Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, he became the interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Moxley was busted open during the hard-hitting match that followed a sling blade manoeuvre. On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed...
PWMania

MITB Stipulation Added to Kevin Owens’ Match on Tonight’s WWE RAW

For tonight’s broadcast, WWE has turned a RAW singles match into a Money In the Bank qualifier. Elias, Ezekiel, or their younger brother Elrod will be Kevin Owens’ opponents on tonight’s event, as per a prior announcement from WWE. According to the tweet below, Owens will now attempt to earn a spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/27) – John Cena’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

Tonight’s RAW, which is being broadcast live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, will continue the Road to WWE Money In the Bank. John Cena will mark his 20th year with the company on tonight’s RAW. Cena will make his first WWE TV appearance last summer, but no word on whether or not he will wrestle. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, there are rumors that he’ll work with WWE United States Champion Theory in some way.
PWMania

Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

Brock Lesnar has been added by WWE to upcoming shows on The Road to SummerSlam. Lesnar has been confirmed for the SmackDown events on July 22 at Boston’s TD Garden and July 29 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The final SummerSlam show will take place on July 29...
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Preview for Tonight (6/29)

Tonight, AEW Dynamite on TNT will broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan for the Blood & Guts special. The fallout of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be featured on tonight’s episode. New Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will both make appearances, while Claudio Castagnoli will make his Dynamite debut. The epic two-cage Blood & Guts match between The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club & Friends will be the headline the evening.
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Backstage News on AEW Stars Making Cameo Appearances on WWE RAW

Several AEW stars made appearances in recorded segments on Monday night’s WWE RAW broadcast. As part of the celebration of John Cena’s 20th anniversary, WWE aired a number of tributes to him from top stars. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, JBL, Triple H, Booker T, Trish Stratus, interim CEO & chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, and AEW stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Paul Wight (Big Show), and Chris Jericho were among the names that sent messages.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 27, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 27, 2022. Your announcers are Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith, and Corey Graves. We see John Cena walking in the building earlier today and everyone is happy to see him, including the Mysterios, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Shelton Benjamin, and John’s long time fan R Truth. Cena stops to talk to the Street Profits, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and more. Becky Lynch does not appear to be impressed as he walks past. Even Miz shakes Cena’s hand. Cena sees Riddle, Jason Jordan, and many more.
PWMania

AEW Star’s Contract Expires, Backstage News on His Status With the Company

According to reports, Alan “5” Angels of The Dark Order is no longer under contract with AEW. This week, Angels’ updated his profile picture to an all-black image and deleted any AEW references from his social network biographies. Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com stated that although Angels’ AEW contract did expire, it’s believed that he will still work for the company on a per-date basis.
PWMania

Raven Confirmed for Impact Against All Odds, Updated Card

The legendary Raven has been confirmed for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Against All Odds special event. As PWMania.com previously reported, Impact has scheduled Moose vs. Sami Callihan for Friday’s Against All Odds event in Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. The storyline for Raven’s “most sadistic creation,” which is making a comeback, is that Raven called Callihan and demanded this kind of bout after Moose knocked him out on last week’s Impact as the follow-up to Slammiversary. The expectation is that this match will be more bloody than their Monster’s Ball match, which Callihan won at Slammiversary.
PWMania

Kenny Omega: “If I Get Another Major Setback, That’s It”

Kenny Omega spoke about his injury recovery during a Twitch stream for CEO Gaming and said the following. “If I get another major setback, that’s it. That’s it, I’m done, I can’t do this ever again, iTwo times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It’s scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you’re just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren’t going heal. People think, ‘Kenny is hurt, he took time off,’ snap your fingers, I come back and I’m 100%. Life doesn’t work that way. Bodies don’t work that way. Athletes don’t work that way. It’s very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We’ll see how I do.”
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Reveals He Is Currently Injured

Due to an injury, WWE NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer is currently out of action. This week, Frazer announced on Twitter that he is now nursing a “little injury.”. “Dealing with a little injury right now, I’ll be back before you know it [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji] #WWENXT,” he wrote.
