Car crashes into Cooper Street diner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured when her car careened into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown on Sunday.

The longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when the wreck happened at about 1:45 p.m., with the car entering the front door backwards, witnesses said.

One person was sitting in a booth just inches away, but no customers or workers inside were injured, restaurant owner Beth Henry said. She said a metal pole in front of the entrance prevented the wreck from being worse.

The driver was taken away by ambulance. The restaurant will have to temporarily close until its entry is repaired.

“The building can be fixed, and we’re just happy the lady will be OK,” Henry said.







Police said three cars were involved in the wreck. The driver of the car that hit the building was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

