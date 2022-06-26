ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Car crashes into Cooper Street diner

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured when her car careened into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown on Sunday.

The longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when the wreck happened at about 1:45 p.m., with the car entering the front door backwards, witnesses said.

One person was sitting in a booth just inches away, but no customers or workers inside were injured, restaurant owner Beth Henry said. She said a metal pole in front of the entrance prevented the wreck from being worse.

The driver was taken away by ambulance. The restaurant will have to temporarily close until its entry is repaired.

“The building can be fixed, and we’re just happy the lady will be OK,” Henry said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Bb8e_0gMjS8vL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBcw7_0gMjS8vL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwOuW_0gMjS8vL00

Police said three cars were involved in the wreck. The driver of the car that hit the building was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

Mother indicted in 2-year-old son’s death Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Ajaye
3d ago

When showing out goes wrong. This driver's ego is damaged for life. They will always be known for this flexing gone wrong incident.

Reply
3
hometownguy
3d ago

I'm not surprised. you got a bunch of people buying high horsepower cars that don't know how to handle that kind of power, or can't drive to begin with.hope they have insurance

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One injured in motorcycle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash on I-40 east near Danny Thomas. Police say officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the crash at this time. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, One detained in domestic situation in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead in Cordova overnight Wednesday, officials say. Homicide detectives were at the scene on Oaken Bucket Drive for several hours after police located a female assault victim around Midnight. “It was shocking to come outside and see it because this is something we don’t have in this neighborhood […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Burglars hit five Memphis businesses in one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of burglars broke into at least five Memphis businesses in one hour Wednesday, and police need your help to find them. Police say officers responded to multiple business burglaries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Three of the burglaries happened on Covington Pike at Beauty M&W Supply, Casa Perez, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Cordova woman shot and killed by known suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was found dead at a home on Oaken Bucket Drive after officers were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. to locate an assault victim. A man who was known by the victim has been detained and is actively a suspect in this case.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police investigating after explosion in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after an explosion in Germantown Wednesday night. Police say officers received a call before 7 p.m. about an explosion in the area of Farmington and Cordes near a drainage culvert. When officers arrived, they found a second homemade device in an open unoccupied area nearby. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Two hospitalized after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Frayser Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Overton Crossing just after 8 p.m. The two victims were transported to Regional One. Their condition is unknown at this time. Police say the suspect was occupying a tan SUV. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Midtown#Diner#Accident#Barksdale Restaurant#Nexstar Media Inc
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Highland Heights (Memphis, TN)

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Highland Heights (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Monday night, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in the Highland Heights neighborhood. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of National Street and Coleman Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Motorcycle wreck kills one in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries. MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan. Police said a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Give me all your money’: suspect robs employee at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed an employee at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill business over the weekend. It happened on June 25 at 745 Cash on Winchester Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the robber entered the business and posed as a customer. He talked to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

NEWS ALERT- Female Found Deceased near West Union

On June 26 about 5:58 a.m., the Millington Police Department responded to a possible dead on arrival call at Highway 51 and West Union Road. Upon the officer’s arrival a white female 34 years of age was discovered on the side of the road in a kneeled down, leaning forward position. And it was determined the woman was deceased.
MILLINGTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

One woman found dead in Cordova after police respond to an assault call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman is dead after being assaulted at a Cordova home in what is believed to be a domestic dispute. Memphis Police Department said officers arrived at the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after 1 killed, others injured in Ripley shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Ripley, Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after one person was killed and three people, including the alleged gunman, were injured Tuesday in a shooting and apparent burglary. It happened in an outbuilding that was being used as housing at 151 Spivey Street in Ripley, […]
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Mechanic imposter scamming the elderly strikes again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a record of impersonation and scamming the elderly strikes again. This time he left a 72-year-old husband and wife out of $500. According to detectives, the victim told police she was at Kroger on Poplar when Joe Boyce approached her in the parking lot. Police say Boyd told the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Thieves steal ATM from Memphis liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help finding a trio of thieves who stole an ATM machine from a Memphis liquor store. Officers responded to the burglary on June 21 at Quality Liquor Store on Lamar Avenue at 5 a.m. Police say the three suspects caused some damage to the business when they entered the store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with shooting into house full of kids, ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in police custody after detectives say she fired a bullet into a home full of children, their grandmother and the woman’s ex-boyfriend.  The bullet hit a couch where a toddler was sleeping. No one was hurt, but 23-year-old Krystal Dansberry is charged with six counts of aggravated assault […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy