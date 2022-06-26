ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

NTSB investigating Central Texas plane crash that killed 2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people.

Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. J.R. Hoyne told KENS 5 that two people aboard the plane were killed.

Their names were not immediately released by authorities. But Hoyne said the two people killed were a man and a woman. Their bodies were taken to Travis County for an autopsy.

The plane crash caused a small brush fire that burned a few acres near a high school. The Kerrville Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials were still trying to determine a cause for the plane crash.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
