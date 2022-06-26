2 cars seized, deputies look for third in Polk County shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Polk County deputies are looking for suspects after evidence of a shooting was found and cars were heard speeding away outside Independence on Saturday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gun shots around 9 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and Stapleton Road. When they arrived, deputies said they found “many cartridge casings” at the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Two cars have been seized as part of the investigation, and authorities are looking for a third possibly involved vehicle, described as a gray Chevrolet Camaro with a black spoiler.

Deputies said one of the people involved in the shooting called to report it. That person was not named and PCSO did not state whether they face any charges.

Few details were immediately released, and what happened leading up the shooting remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 503.623.9251.

