ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

2 cars seized, deputies look for third in Polk County shooting

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XryOC_0gMjQxUD00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Polk County deputies are looking for suspects after evidence of a shooting was found and cars were heard speeding away outside Independence on Saturday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gun shots around 9 p.m. near the corner of Highland Road and Stapleton Road. When they arrived, deputies said they found “many cartridge casings” at the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Photos: Group damages businesses, Tesla in Hollywood District

Two cars have been seized as part of the investigation, and authorities are looking for a third possibly involved vehicle, described as a gray Chevrolet Camaro with a black spoiler.

Deputies said one of the people involved in the shooting called to report it. That person was not named and PCSO did not state whether they face any charges.

Few details were immediately released, and what happened leading up the shooting remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 503.623.9251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
kptv.com

13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.
WOODBURN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
County
Polk County, OR
Polk County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Pcso#Nexstar Media Inc
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
lebanonlocalnews.com

Two arrested for April robbery

On Thursday, April 14, at approximately 4:41 p.m., an armed robbery was reported to have occurred at Cash for Gold now, located at 2885 S. Santiam Hwy, Lebanon. The caller stated two males wearing motorcycle helmets took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and fled the area on motorcycle.
LEBANON, OR
Oregon City News

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene woman arrested for DUII after hitting parked cars

EUGENE, Ore. - At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Eugene Police received a report of a Lexus hitting several parked cars in a shopping center parking lot at 2740 River Road. According to police, when officers arrived, the driver, 46-year-old Jennifer Christene Clark of Eugene was sitting nearby the damaged vehicles. She appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody on charges on DUII and Reckless Driving.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy