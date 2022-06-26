ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Latest On 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter Sunday morning that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel hasn’t officially rescinded his trade request. At least not that Fowler is aware of. Samuel did attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, which Fowler admits is a positive sign. Beyond that, Fowler adds that there’s not a lot of league-wide...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Swimsuit Photos

Dallas Cowboys football players aren't the only aspect of the franchise with a devout following. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the most-known cheerleading group in the world, has a big fan base, as well. With more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, the Cowboys cheerleaders have a lot of fans. This year,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Broncos QB

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback to start a modern professional football game, died Monday at the age of 76. His daughter, Angela Marriott, confirmed to the Associated Press that Briscoe died of a California hospital after facing circulation issues in his legs. Briscoe began his career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Legend Troy Aikman

Legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster Troy Aikman made a pretty massive career decision this offseason. Aikman, who had been with Fox Sports for roughly two decades, decided to leave the network for a role at ESPN on "Monday Night Football" with Joe Buck. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Makes His Opinion On Rob Gronkowski Very Clear

Rob Gronkowksi shocked the NFL world earlier this off-season when he announced his retirement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
MarketRealist

Tony Siragusa: Goose's Net Worth, Wife, and Family

On June 22, former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") passed away. Here’s what we know about his net worth, wife, and family. Net worth: $6 million (estimated) Former NFL star Tony Siragusa ("Goose") has died at the young age of 55. After leaving professional football, he worked as an analyst for FOX Sports and took up several other on-screen roles.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Agent Responds To Rumor: NFL World Reacts

Colin Kaepernick's agent has responded to the rumors about his client's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Warren Sapp, Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders was a "disaster." Sapp shared what he'd heard in an interview with VLAD TV. “I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Titans#American Football#Sportscenter#The Jets And Lions
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football World Reacts To Jalen Hurts Photo

Jalen Hurts played for two different elite college football programs in Alabama and Oklahoma. Naturally, there might be some debating between those two schools when it comes to who Hurts identifies with more. At this point, though, it's clear that Hurts has love for both Alabama and Oklahoma. Alabama got...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Julian Edelman Confirms He'd Only Consider Return To 1 Team

Julian Edelman comeback rumors are running rampant this off-season. If he ever returned to the league, he'd only consider playing for one team though. Edelman recently joined the "I Am Athlete" podcast and mentioned that his health is better than ever after taking a year off from football due to retirement.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Peyton Manning's Recruiting Admission

Like his nephew, Arch Manning, Peyton Manning was a big-time recruit coming out of high school. Peyton Manning, one of the top players in high school football in the 1990s, committed to the University of Tennessee over several other major programs. Following Arch Manning's commitment to Texas, Peyton Manning revealed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer

It’s been over a decade now since Hines Ward last played in an NFL game but the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is still without a bust in Canton. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin definitely would love to see Ward finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he also believes that Pittsburgh’s […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy