Tony La Russa says White Sox players told to 'slow it down' on routine outs

By John Healy
 3 days ago

Don’t think the Chicago White Sox aren’t hustling, they’ve just been instructed not to do so on routine outs.

Manager Tony La Russa revealed on Saturday that due to the significant amount of injuries the team is dealing with, players were told by the training staff to “slow it down” on a routine out in order to prevent even more injury.

“As long as the fans understand it, they’re not lazy, but their legs are important,” La Russa told reporters.

The White Sox currently have 10 players on the injured list and the instructions are catered toward some of the stars of the team, including Tim Anderson — who returned from a groin injury last week — Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and AJ Pollock.

Chicago entered Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles having lost four in a row and 5.5 games behind the Twins in the AL Central.

