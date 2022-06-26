ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryson City, NC

Mom of 2 dies in ‘catastrophic accident’ in Carolina mountains, officials say

By Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

BRYSON CITY, N.C. ( WNCN ) — A Virginia firefighter and mother of two died in the North Carolina mountains Saturday while teaching a swift water rescue course, officials said.

Alicia A. Monahan, 41, was a firefighter with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS in Virginia.

Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS. Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association said Monahan was also a member of their team.

She “suffered a catastrophic accident” while teaching students during a swift water rescue course in the North Carolina mountains, the association said in a news release.

“Our prayers and full support are with her fiancé and both her sons,” Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Alicia’s family, friends, and co-workers during this very difficult time.”

“Alicia was more than a teammate, she was also a personal friend to many of us and this loss is unimaginable,” the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association wrote.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

