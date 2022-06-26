ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Woman indicted for murdering 2-year-old son, DA says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Keianna Hatchett (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett woman was indicted on murder charges for the 2020 death of her 2-year-old son who had sustained multiple internal injuries, broken ribs, and bruising.

Keianna Hatchett was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated abuse of a child under 8 and first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated neglect of a child under 8.

Hatchett is being held on a $750,000 bond, DA said.

At approximately 11 AM, on Dec. 1, 2020, Hatchett notified police that she had found her baby son unresponsive in a bedroom.

When officers arrived, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hatchett told police they had spent the night at her boyfriend’s apartment on Ridge Drive near Riverdale Road and East Raines Road where the boy slept on a floor mattress in a spare bedroom.

She said he had thrown up just before bedtime and that she had checked on him throughout the night, court documents said.

The following morning Hatchett found her son faced down on the floor and unresponsive.

Police found bruises on the child’s chin and forehead, and scratches on his stomach and back.

An autopsy later showed internal hemorrhaging, broken ribs, a liver laceration, and head trauma, DA said.

